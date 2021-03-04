Ninepoint Partners to host Virtual Event with Bitcoin Industry Leaders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), a leading Toronto based alternative asset manager, presents a thought-provoking discussion on the Case for Bitcoin with Ninepoint’s Alex Tapscott , along with Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, founders of Gemini Trust, and hosted by veteran anchor, Michael Hainsworth. Please join The Investment Case for Bitcoin , a live virtual event, on Wednesday, March 10th at 1pm EST.



A must-attend event for anyone considering allocating Bitcoin to their portfolio. Topics to be covered include:

Bitcoin as a new digital gold

Bitcoin as a portfolio diversifier

Demographic tailwinds

Global adoption

Institutional validation



Alex Tapscott

Mr. Tapscott is an entrepreneur, author and seasoned capital markets professional focused on the impact of Bitcoin, blockchain and other digital assets on business and financial markets. Mr. Tapscott is the co-author of the critically acclaimed nonfiction best-seller, Blockchain Revolution, which has been translated into more than 15 languages and has sold more than 500,000 copies worldwide. Mr. Tapscott has delivered over 200 lectures and executive briefings at firms like Goldman Sachs (Talks at GS), Google, Allianz, IBM, Microsoft and Accenture. Mr. Tapscott has also written for the New York Times, Harvard Business Review, The Globe and Mail, National Post. In 2017, Mr. Tapscott co-founded the Blockchain Research Institute (BRI), a global think-tank investigating blockchain strategies.

Special Guests Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss co-founded Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian, to empower the individual through crypto. Gemini is a New York Trust company that allows customers to buy, sell, store, and earn more than 30 cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, zcash, and litecoin. They graduated from Harvard University with degrees in Economics in 2004 and earned their MBAs from Oxford University in 2010. Together, they represented the United States at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China, placing 6th in the Men’s Pair event. Cameron and Tyler have been angel investors and entrepreneurs in emerging technologies since 2003. They began investing in bitcoin in 2012 and launched Gemini in 2015.

Michael Hainsworth

Michael Hainsworth spent 18 years at Canada’s Business News Network. He is the Executive Producer and Editor in Chief of Futurithmic, a documentary series and publication about the impact technology today will have on society in the future. He is also the co-host of one of Canada’s most popular podcasts, Geeks & Beats, with radio legend Alan Cross.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income. Ninepoint Digital Asset Group is a division of Ninepoint Partners. For more information on Ninepoint, please visit www.ninepoint.com or inquiries regarding the Offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

