A. Duie Pyle Named Regional LTL Carrier Platinum Award Winner by Echo Global Logistics

The premier transportation provider receives award for outstanding service, commitment and performance

/EIN News/ -- WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces its recognition as a Platinum Regional LTL Carrier by Echo Global Logistics, a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services. Pyle earned this award for its outstanding service, commitment and performance for Echo’s clients and employees.



Echo evaluated its carriers based on performance and ability to handle day-to-day LTL transportation needs. Qualitative service metrics that were considered include quality, communication, invoice accuracy, claims, customer service, responsiveness, website effectiveness and IT cooperation.

Pyle’s LTL offerings are bolstered by an extensive infrastructure, combined with advanced shipment tracking capability, a modern fleet and dedication to safety and customer service. It is also the only regional LTL carrier in the industry to provide 100 percent Air Ride suspension as a standard feature on its trailers, thus improving shipment integrity.

“Throughout 2020, arguably the most challenging year in decades, Pyle was able to maintain excellent on-time performance, making their partnership invaluable to our team,” said Mark Redini, Senior Vice President of LTL Pricing and Solutions at Echo Global Logistics. “Pyle consistently demonstrates quality service, customer experience and reliability, which is why our team chose to honor them for their work.”

Pyle has won numerous awards from Echo for its service, including two Carrier of the Year Awards and five Platinum Awards, making Pyle one of Echo’s most decorated regional carriers.

“We have always known that customer satisfaction and quality performance make a real difference to our partners,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Services at A. Duie Pyle. “Throughout what has been an incredibly challenging year, our operations team has consistently risen to the occasion to provide quality capacity and dependable service for our customers. We will continue investing in people, infrastructure, technology and equipment to exceed our customers’ needs well into the future.”

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for almost 97 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 11 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 3 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

