Verizon customers with both wireless and Fios Home Internet can save more

Verizon Mobile + Home Rewards offers additional monthly discounts to customers that sign up for both Verizon wireless and Fios Home Internet

For a limited time, new customers can get both Verizon Unlimited and Fios Home Internet for as low as $79.99/mo w/ Auto Pay 1

Register through Verizon Up in My Verizon and get up to $40/mo off in total monthly savings2



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra-fast connections come with extra benefits when customers choose Verizon for both wireless and home Internet.



We call it Verizon Mobile + Home Rewards, and it helps get the best pricing that Verizon offers. When customers sign up for both a Verizon Unlimited wireless plan and Fios Home Internet, they can enroll in Mobile + Home Rewards and save on both monthly bills. For a limited time, wireless customers that add Fios Home Internet, or vice versa, and enroll in Mobile + Home, can get extra discounts that lead to even greater monthly savings2.



Savings for customers who choose Verizon Unlimited and Fios Internet

Mobile + Home Rewards sweetens the deal with even more savings. Existing wireless or Fios Internet customers who sign up for the Verizon service they don’t yet have can receive a combined discount up to $30/mo. Customers who sign up for a new Unlimited and new Fios Gigabit Connection plan, within 30 days of each other, receive a “Welcome Offer” giving them a combined discount of $40 per month2!



Here’s the combined savings customers see each month:

$20/mo w/Unlimited plan and new Fios 200 or 400 Mbps

$20/mo w/Fios 200 or 400 Mbps and new Unlimited plan

$30/mo w/Unlimited plan and new Fios Gigabit Connection

$30/mo w/Fios Gigabit Connection and new Unlimited plan

$30/mo w/new Unlimited plan and new Fios 200 or 400 Mbps

$40/mo w/new Unlimited plan and new Fios Gigabit Connection

How to get Verizon Mobile + Home Rewards

Enrolling in Mobile + Home Rewards is simple. Just sign up for a qualifying Verizon wireless and a Fios Home Internet plan, and then follow these steps:

Set up My Verizon and My Fios accounts Open the My Verizon app and enroll in Verizon Up Choose Mobile + Home Rewards in Verizon Up Tap “Join now” and complete the set-up process ( additional guide here )

Switch and get more

Mobile + Home Rewards can be paired with existing Verizon discounts for first responders, military, nurses, teachers or students and other current promotions for eligible new customers. Mobile + Home benefits also include a $5/month credit to use for future phone, tablet, smartwatch or connected device purchases3.



Customers get more with Verizon, including the ability to stream up to 12 months of discovery+ on us with select plans4. Only Verizon includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ with select Unlimited plans so customers get the best in movies, shows and sports5.



Combining Fios, the #1-rated network in the East region for customer satisfaction6, and select Unlimited plans that support 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide7 gives customers the best of Verizon. Learn more about these benefits at verizon.com/promos/mobile-and-home

Other ways to save: 5G Home Internet or 4G LTE Home Internet

Verizon customers can benefit by choosing 5G Home Internet, the super fast service with max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, depending on location, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps8. Customers with a qualifying Verizon wireless plan can sign up for 5G Home for $50/mo with Auto Pay, or get LTE Home Internet for $40/mo with Auto Pay. Learn more about 5G Home Internet at verizon.com/5G/home and LTE Home at verizon.com/home/lte-home-internet .

1 Price is w/Auto Pay + taxes & equip. charges. Verizon Up enrollment req'd. Start Unlimited and Fios 200/200 Mbps Internet plan required. Offer excludes prepaid plans. All discounts apply as long as Verizon provides & you maintain both services & both services remain enrolled in Mobile + Home Rewards.



2 Offer valid until 4.14.21. Save $40 when you sign up for both services w/in 30 days of each other. Total discount varies by plans chosen. All discounts apply as long as Verizon provides & you maintain both services & both services remain enrolled in Mobile + Home Rewards.



3 Verizon Up enrollment required. Credit is provided as Device Dollars that expire if unused w/in 24 mos of issuance date. Credit applies as long as Verizon offers and customer maintains both services & both services remain enrolled in Mobile + Home Rewards.



4 Requires Play More or Get More Unlimited plan from time of enrollment (must enroll with Verizon by 5.31.21). After the 12-month promotional period ends, your discovery+ (ad-free) subscription will auto-renew at $6.99+ tax/month unless you cancel with Verizon. Cancel any time.

5 Requires Play More or Get More Unlimited plan. Must enroll w/ Verizon by 5.31.21. You must remain on a qualified Unlimited plan to retain your Disney Bundle offer.

6 Based on customer response in J.D. Power 2013-2020 U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Studies. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

7 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. 5G Ultra Wideband access requires a 5G-capable device inside the 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area.



8 Typical upload speeds around 50 Mbps. Depending on location, uploads over 5G Ultra Wideband or 4G LTE. 4G LTE backup.

