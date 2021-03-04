BioSig Awarded U.S. Patent Claims for its NeuroClear™ Subsidiary

/EIN News/ -- Westport, CT, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The patent is exclusively licensed from Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

Claims address methods and materials for improving the treatment of hypertension

Fifteen additional licensed worldwide patent applications are pending, generally covering electroporation and stimulation

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the U.S. Patent Office had allowed a utility patent that its majority-owned subsidiary NeuroClear Technologies, Inc. has exclusively licensed from the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

The recently allowed patent application number 16/805,017 entitled "Systems and Methods for Electroporation" was filed on February 28, 2020. The patent describes and claims methods and materials for improving the treatment of hypertension via electroporation of nerves in the renal area. Electroporation is an emerging technique that has demonstrated efficacy in treatments for several critical conditions and is currently being evaluated for the treatments of autonomic nervous disorders, including hyper- and hypotension / syncope.

The allowed patent application complements BioSig’s expanding patent portfolio, which now includes nine allowed/issued patents. Sixteen additional worldwide utility patent applications are pending covering various aspects of its PURE EP™ System for recording, measuring, calculating, and displaying of electrocardiograms during cardiac ablation procedures. The Company has two additional pending U.S. patent applications directed to artificial intelligence (AI). BioSig has 24 allowed/issued worldwide design patents covering various features of its display screens and graphical user interface for enhanced visualization of biomedical signals. Finally, in addition to the patent referenced above, BioSig has exclusive licenses to 15 additional worldwide utility patent applications from Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research that are pending. These 15 applications are generally directed to electroporation and stimulation.

"We are pleased to announce this newest patent allowance which creates a patent foundation for the development of our N-SENSE™ platform technology. Our first neurostimulation product aims to address a vast market of neurological conditions through a proprietary sensing design and algorithms tailored to specific applications. Electroporation is a novel technique that has significantly advanced cancer treatments and has shown promise in treating cardiovascular disease. We look forward to exploring it further with our research partners,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals ( www.biosig.com ).

The Company’s first product, PURE EP™ System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring, and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Andrew Ballou BioSig Technologies, Inc. Vice President, Investor Relations 54 Wilton Road, 2nd floor Westport, CT 06880 aballou@biosigtech.com 203-409-5444, x133