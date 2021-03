Global Superfood Market is Expected to Reach a Market Value of USD 254.5 Billion in 2027

The Global Superfoods Market Was Valued at USD 135 Billion in 2018

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global superfoods market is estimated to reach a value of USD 254.5 billion in 2027. The market is expected to increase with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2027. Key factor driving the market growth is increasing consumer awareness towards the requirement of healthy diet and wellness benefits. Moreover, increasing demand of nutrient-rich, food containing vitamins, and essential minerals is expected to boost the superfood market growth. In terms of region, North America is expected to be the largest region whereas Asia Pacific is projected to have a higher growth rate in coming years. 