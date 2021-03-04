Global Superfood Market is Expected to Reach a Market Value of USD 254.5 Billion in 2027
The Global Superfoods Market Was Valued at USD 135 Billion in 2018TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global superfoods market is estimated to reach a value of USD 254.5 billion in 2027. The market is expected to increase with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2027. Key factor driving the market growth is increasing consumer awareness towards the requirement of healthy diet and wellness benefits. Moreover, increasing demand of nutrient-rich, food containing vitamins, and essential minerals is expected to boost the superfood market growth. In terms of region, North America is expected to be the largest region whereas Asia Pacific is projected to have a higher growth rate in coming years. Key companies cater the superfood market are Archer Daniels Midland, Del Monte Pacific Group, Creative Nature Superfoods, Nature’s Superfoods LLP, Ocean Spray, Nutiva, The Green Labs LLC, Suncore Foods, Apax, and Supernutrients.
Table of Content of this report:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Summary
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1. Data Analysis
2.2. Primary Research Scope & Assumptions
2.2.1. Overview
2.2.2. Data Sources
2.3. Secondary Research Scope & Assumptions
2.3.1. Overview
2.3.2. Data Sources
Chapter 3. Introduction
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Market Segmentation
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market driver analysis
4.2. Market restraint analysis
4.3. Market Opportunity
4.4. Market Trends
4.4.1. Regulatory Trend
4.4.2. Technological Trend
Chapter 5. Market Variables and Outlook
5.1. SWOT Analysis
5.2. Cost Structure
5.3. Supply Chain Analysis
5.4. PESTEL Analysis
5.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.6. Pricing Analysis
5.7. Key Market Participants (Intensity Map) by Region
Chapter 6. Superfoods Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Superfoods market value share and forecast, by type, 2018 & 2027
6.2. Fruit
6.2.1. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
6.3. Vegetable
6.3.1. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
6.4. Grains and seeds
6.4.1. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
6.5. Herbs and roots
6.5.1. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
6.6. Meat
6.6.1. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
6.7. Others
6.7.1. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Superfoods Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Superfoods market value share and forecast, by application, 2018 & 2027
7.2. Snacks and Savoury
7.2.1. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
7.3. Beverages
7.3.1. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
7.4. Bakery & Confectionery
7.4.1. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
7.5. Others
7.5.1. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Superfoods Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Superfoods market value share and forecast, by region, 2018 & 2027
8.1.1. Regional market analysis, estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
8.2. North America
8.2.1. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
8.2.2. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, by type, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
8.2.3. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, by application, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
8.3. Europe
8.3.1. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
8.3.2. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, by type, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
8.3.3. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, by application, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
8.4. Asia Pacific
8.4.1. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
8.4.2. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, by type, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
8.4.3. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, by application, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
8.5. Central & South America
8.5.1. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
8.5.2. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, by type, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
8.5.3. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, by application, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
8.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA)
8.6.1. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
8.6.2. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, by type, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
8.6.3. Market analysis, estimates and forecast, by application, 2015 – 2027, (USD Million)
Chapter 9. Superfoods Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. U.S.
9.2. Canada
9.3. Mexico
9.4. U.K.
9.5. France
9.6. Germany
9.7. China
9.8. India
9.9. Japan
9.10. Brazil
9.11. South Africa
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Company Market Share Analysis
10.2. Vendor Landscape
10.3. Competition Dashboard
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
11.1. Del Monte Pacific Group
11.1.1. Business Overview
11.1.2. Product Landscape
11.1.3. Financial Performance
11.1.4. Company Strategies
11.2. Archer Daniels Midland
11.2.1. Business Overview
11.2.2. Product Landscape
11.2.3. Financial Performance
11.2.4. Company Strategies
11.3. Nature’s Superfoods LLP
11.3.1. Business Overview
11.3.2. Product Landscape
11.3.3. Financial Performance
11.3.4. Company Strategies
11.4. Creative Nature Superfoods
11.4.1. Business Overview
11.4.2. Product Landscape
11.4.3. Financial Performance
11.4.4. Company Strategies
11.5. Nutiva
11.5.1. Business Overview
11.5.2. Product Landscape
11.5.3. Financial Performance
11.5.4. Company Strategies
11.6. Ocean Spray
11.6.1. Product Landscape
11.6.2. Financial Performance
11.6.3. Company Strategies
11.7. Suncore Foods
11.7.1. Business Overview
11.7.2. Product Landscape
11.7.3. Financial Performance
11.7.4. Company Strategies
11.8. The Green Labs LLC
11.8.1. Business Overview
11.8.2. Product Landscape
11.8.3. Financial Performance
11.8.4. Company Strategies
11.9. Supernutrients
11.9.1. Business Overview
11.9.2. Product Landscape
11.9.3. Financial Performance
11.9.4. Company Strategies
11.10. Apax Partners
11.10.1. Business Overview
11.10.2. Product Landscape
11.10.3. Financial Performance
11.10.4. Company Strategies
