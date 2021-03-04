Risk Strategies Appoints Eric Levy Chief Operating Officer

Brings proven record in scaling, integrating and growing operations

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has appointed Eric Levy to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).



A financial services industry veteran, Levy brings a proven 20-year track record of successfully scaling companies, driving profitable growth, and enhancing strategic and operational capabilities. He assumes the COO position from Sharon Edwards, who has transitioned into the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“Eric is joining at a pivotal time for our company,” said John Mina, Risk Strategies CEO. “We believe he will be a great asset, both professionally and culturally, employing his vast experience to help grow, shape, and scale our business.”

Levy will focus on scaling and optimizing Risk Strategies’ operations for continued growth, including coordinating internal teams, streamlining processes and workflows, providing oversight of large-scale projects, and leading the ongoing transformation of the firm into a fully-integrated, top international brokerage and risk management advisory firm.

“I am really excited to join the Risk Strategies family. The company has experienced tremendous growth and I’m thrilled to be part of the future and help grow, scale and integrate our operations,” said Levy. “The business already has a strong foundation and incredible culture, and I’m excited to help realize our vision of being a top specialist firm.”

Levy joins from Integro Insurance Brokers where he was Chief of Operations, Integration, and Strategy, responsible for setting strategic direction and leading both global corporate functions and merger integration efforts. Prior to Integro, he was Head of Business Strategy at AQR Capital Management, a global asset management firm.

From 2001 until 2012, Levy worked in Bain & Company’s Financial Services and Insurance Practices. He was also co-champion of Bain’s Financial Services Merger Integration Practice for the Americas, working with top-tier financial services organizations including advising insurance brokers and insurance companies around the world.

A graduate of Duke University, Levy holds Bachelor of Science degrees in both Biology and Environmental Science and Policy, and a Master of Science in Biological Sciences from Stanford University.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, and employee benefits risks. With 25 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco. www.risk-strategies.com

