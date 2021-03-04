Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,047 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,938 in the last 365 days.

[solidcore] Boutique Fitness Opens First Massachusetts Studio in Boston’s South End

The national fitness brand brings its signature workout to one of Boston’s most popular districts

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [solidcore], the fastest growing boutique fitness studio in the country, is opening its first studio in Boston, Massachusetts. This is the company’s first studio in the area - which has been a target market for a number of years.


Located in Boston’s popular South End, the studio is 2,200 square feet and boasts 12 machines. The expansion is part of [solidcore]’s extensive growth plan that will bring the workout to over 100 brick-and-mortar locations over the next several years.


Described as “intensified Pilates,” [solidcore] offers a 50-minute, extreme, full-body workout utilizing a patented machine created specifically for the studio. The class targets clients' slow twitch muscle fibers and takes strengthening and conditioning and resistance training to a whole new level.   


“We are so excited to expand our footprint in the northeast and bring [solidcore] to the people of Boston,” said Bryan Myers, President and COO of [solidcore]. “This city has been on our wishlist for quite some time, and we’ve heard a lot of demand from residents to come to town! We can’t wait to welcome Boston to the family and get clients under the blue lights.”


The Boston studio will follow all local COVID restrictions and mandates, opening with ten machines available for booking, vinyl dividers between machines, and requiring masks until further notice. A full list of safety protocols can be found on the [solidcore] website.


The studio opens on March 20th to the public, and preview classes are currently taking place. You can book online now through the website or in the [solidcore] app.

Attachment 


Jenny Kay
[solidcore]
202-643-7851
jenny@solidcore.co

You just read:

[solidcore] Boutique Fitness Opens First Massachusetts Studio in Boston’s South End

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.