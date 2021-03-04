[solidcore] Boutique Fitness Opens First Massachusetts Studio in Boston’s South End

The national fitness brand brings its signature workout to one of Boston’s most popular districts

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [solidcore], the fastest growing boutique fitness studio in the country, is opening its first studio in Boston, Massachusetts. This is the company’s first studio in the area - which has been a target market for a number of years.





Located in Boston’s popular South End, the studio is 2,200 square feet and boasts 12 machines. The expansion is part of [solidcore]’s extensive growth plan that will bring the workout to over 100 brick-and-mortar locations over the next several years.





Described as “intensified Pilates,” [solidcore] offers a 50-minute, extreme, full-body workout utilizing a patented machine created specifically for the studio. The class targets clients' slow twitch muscle fibers and takes strengthening and conditioning and resistance training to a whole new level.





“We are so excited to expand our footprint in the northeast and bring [solidcore] to the people of Boston,” said Bryan Myers, President and COO of [solidcore]. “This city has been on our wishlist for quite some time, and we’ve heard a lot of demand from residents to come to town! We can’t wait to welcome Boston to the family and get clients under the blue lights.”





The Boston studio will follow all local COVID restrictions and mandates, opening with ten machines available for booking, vinyl dividers between machines, and requiring masks until further notice. A full list of safety protocols can be found on the [solidcore] website.



The studio opens on March 20th to the public, and preview classes are currently taking place. You can book online now through the website or in the [solidcore] app.

