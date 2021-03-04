Bragg launches Senator Gaming Online in Croatia with Complete Turnkey Solution

/EIN News/ -- Provides the land-based casino operator with its first online solution, including ORYX’s iGaming platform, ORYX Hub and access to more than 10,000 top casino games

TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming is taking Croatian land-based operator Senator online with a complete turnkey solution.

The ORYX solution includes the ORYX iGaming Platform, ORYX Hub and a wide selection of ORYX RGS and third-party aggregated content. Senator, which operates 17 casinos in Croatia, will leverage ORYX’s proprietary set of tools including player and payments management, CRM and promotions, bonuses and rewards, fraud, rules engine, compliance, analytics and reporting, and CMS.

Senator also now has full access to ORYX Hub, which hosts an extensive library of more than 10,000 casino games from more than 100 providers, including ORYX’s proprietary RGS content and a variety of third-party suppliers such as NetEnt, Greentube, EGT and Play’n’Go. Senator will utilize ORYX’s real time data and player engagement platforms, including tools such as Real Time campaign management, Leaderboards and Tournaments, Achievements, Jackpots and more.

Senator also operates casinos in several other territories, including Macedonia, Kenya, Mauritius, Central and South America. The online launch in Croatia marks the company’s first venture away from its traditional land-based interests.

Following a recently signed deal to move into the Netherlands, ORYX’s Croatian partnership heralds its latest expansion in Europe, where it is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN). Its content is certified or approved in 18 other major jurisdictions. Underpinning its commitment to information security, ORYX was recently awarded an ISO/IEC 27001 certificate.

“The regulated market in Croatia is enjoying great growth and we have had great success in this jurisdiction so far,” said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “Our turnkey solution provides our partners with everything they need for a successful casino, sportsbook and lottery operation. Senator is an established and respected local operator, so to have been chosen by them to facilitate their entry into the online space is an honour. Our high-quality products and diverse content will allow them to hit the ground running with a premium online offering.”

“As the popularity of online gaming goes from strength to strength in Croatia, we are excited about taking our knowledge and expertise to launch an online offering for our existing customer base as well as a completely new audience,” said Dimitar Deskoski, CEO of Senator.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a global B2B gaming technology platform provider. With operations across Europe and North America, Bragg is expanding into an international force within the burgeoning global online gaming market. Bragg’s main brand is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business iGaming platform, casino content aggregator, managed sportsbook and managed services provider, offering cutting-edge content from leading studios.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group

info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:

Christy Kaiser

christy@thirtydash.ca

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group

tim@bragg.games

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements. The key assumptions that have been made in connection with the forward-looking statements include the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the business of Bragg; the countercyclical growth of the business of Bragg; the regulatory regime governing the business of Bragg; the operations of the Company; the products and services of the Company; Bragg's customers; acquisition opportunities; the growth of Bragg's business, which may not be achieved or realized within the time frames stated or at all; and the anticipated size and/or revenue associated with the gaming market globally.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; the inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; realization of growth estimates, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Bragg to implement its business strategies; competition; economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices; the estimated size of the gaming market globally; changes in customer demand; disruptions to our technology network including computer systems and software; natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes; and risks related to health pandemics and the outbreak of communicable diseases, such as the current outbreak of COVID-19.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.