The New Ireland Fund (IRL), Inc. - Webinar Update by the Fund’s Investment Adviser

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noel O’Halloran, the Portfolio Manager of The New Ireland Fund (NYSE: IRL) (the “Fund”) and CIO of the Fund’s Investment Adviser, Dublin-based asset manager KBI Global Investors (“KBIGI”), is joined by Eoin Fahy, Chief Economist of KBIGI, in a webinar where they provide an update on the Irish economy and the Irish Stock Exchange. In this update, they provide an overview and outlook of the Irish economy and Brexit and discuss some key drivers for the Irish Stock market and how they may potentially positively impact the Fund.

This update is available on the Fund’s website at the following link: https://www.newirelandfund.com/kbi_march_2021.html

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc., (N.Y.S.E. - IRL) a closed-end diversified investment company seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of Irish securities.

The Fund is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd. based in Dublin, Ireland. KBI Global Investors Ltd. is majority owned by Amundi Asset Management, Europe’s largest asset manager by assets under management.

The Fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol - IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com

Website: www.newirelandfund.com


Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


