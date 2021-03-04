Create new Easter traditions and celebrate spring with Egg Farmers of Ontario

Find ways to celebrate Easter with new traditions, create family fun and share your creativity for a chance to win one of eight Egg Farmers of Ontario prize packs!

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egg Farmers of Ontario (EFO) wants to share their love of Easter time and create some fun within your bubble to celebrate the season with imaginative Easter Trees at home. Adorn branches with blown eggs, uniquely designed and decorated by you and your loved ones and share it on social media using #EasterTreeContest for a chance to win an EFO prize pack!



“Our egg farmers are passionate about Easter and especially this year, why not do something fun and wholesome to create a new tradition of positivity?” said Donna Lange, Public Affairs Manager, Egg Farmers of Ontario. “A panel of our farmers will review and judge entries to select the winners – we can’t wait to see all the great Easter Trees from across the province.”

Two prize packs for each of the following four categories will be available to the lucky winners:

Most colourful tree Decorate your tree with a rainbow of colours (minimum of four) to eggs-press your inner Van Gogh. Trees will be judged on the tasteful use of colour, amount of colours used, and overall design.

Most elegant tree Decorate this tree with a simple, yet stylish statement of elegance. Trees will be judged on the simplicity of design, details used and overall aesthetic.

Most unique tree Decorate your tree to eggs-press your creative side! The tree will be judged on originality, use of different materials and overall design.

Community tree Eggs-cite someone by creating/decorating a tree for a loved one or for someone who can’t make one of their own this Easter. Judged on the thoughtful story that accompanies the photo.



Prize pack details:

First and second place for each category.

First place: Eggs for a year*, apron, cookbook, slicee, frying pan, microwave egg cooker, snack keeper, spatula, tea towel, whisk, oven mitts, salt and pepper shakers, shopping pad, recipe book, spice card.

Second place: Eggs for a dozen weeks*, apron, cookbook, slicee, frying pan, microwave egg cooker, snack keeper, spatula, tea towel, whisk, oven mitts, salt and pepper shakers, shopping pad, recipe book, spice card.



*monetary value

The contest runs from March 18th to April 4th, 2021, with the winners being selected and announced on April 5. Be sure to visit getcracking.ca/easter-contest for all the details. For inspiration and egg decorating how-tos, check out EFO’s Top 10 Easter Egg Decorating Tips.

Get social with EFO, using #EasterTreeContest:

https://www.facebook.com/eggfarmersofontario/

https://twitter.com/getcracking

https://www.instagram.com/eggfarmersont/

About Egg Farmers of Ontario: Egg Farmers of Ontario is a non-profit organization that represents the over 500 egg and pullet farm families across Ontario. It is an independent, self-governing organization funded entirely by egg and pullet farmers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54f1ae6e-311b-48f5-b834-d1d2aa1c4934

For more information, to schedule an interview or for additional high-res images, contact: Cara Ferguson edana integrated marketing t. 647-217-2835 / e. cara@edana.ca