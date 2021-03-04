ADT to Participate in the Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet, & Telecom Conference on March 9, 2021

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers in the United States, today announced that Jim DeVries, President and CEO of ADT, and Jeff Likosar, Chief Financial Officer of ADT, will present at the virtual Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet, & Telecom Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on March 9, 2021.



A live webcast and replay will be available through ADT’s investor relations website at investor.adt.com.

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 300 locations, 9 owned and operated monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The Company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Investor Relations:

Derek Fiebig - ADT

DerekFiebig@adt.com

Tel: 561-226-2892

Media Relations:

Paul Wiseman - ADT

paulwiseman@adt.com

Tel: 561-356-6388