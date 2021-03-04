Waste360 Announces 2021 40 Under 40 Awards Winners

Awards program recognizes the waste, recycling and organics leaders of the future

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waste360 announces the winners of the sixth annual 40 Under 40 awards program, which honors the next-generation of leaders who are shaping the future of the waste and recycling industry.



“Bravo to this year’s inspiring class of Waste360 40 Under 40 award winners,” said Liz Bothwell, Head of Content & Marketing and Waste360 NothingWasted! Podcast Host. “From haulers and recyclers to composters, researchers, engineers, sustainability experts, landfill operators and public sector heroes, our list covers the industry’s brightest and most talented up and coming leaders. Their diverse experience and commitment to their work ‘wowed’ us. We know that our industry is in good hands and our future is bright with these young professionals at the helm. We look forward to celebrating them at WasteExpo.”

The Waste360 40 Under 40 awards program recognizes inspiring and innovative professionals under the age of 40 whose work in waste, recycling and organics has made a significant contribution to the industry. The winners are involved in every part of the waste and recycling industry, including haulers, municipalities, composters, recycling professionals, policymakers and product suppliers.

The 2021 40 Under 40 Award Winners

Korey Jones, Solid Waste Collections Administrator, Athens-Clarke County

Mike Zukusky, CFO, Big Truck Rental

Vinnie Bevivino, Director of Organics, Bioenergy DevCo

Kristian Buur, President, Bramidan USA

Taylor Norton, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Budget Dumpster

Joanne Brasch, PhD, Special Projects Manager, California Product Stewardship Council

Rachel Ashworth, Director of Industrial Solutions, Casella Resource Solutions

Eduardo Rodriguez, Operations Manager, City of Phoenix

Meaghan Davis, Manager, Circular Economy & Innovation, Solid Waste Management Services, City of Toronto

Timothy Mitchell, Senior Project Manager, Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc.

Brendon Pantano, CEO, Coastal Waste & Recycling, Inc.

Ben Parry, CEO, Compost Crew

Rachael Graziotto, Analyst, Sales Operations, Covanta Environmental Solutions

Stephanie C. Bolyard, Research and Scholarships Program Manager, Environmental Research & Education Foundation (EREF)

Andrea Rodriguez-Pinero, Director of Recycling, US, FCC Environmental Services

Jennifer Guhl, Development & Marketing Director, Food Rescue US

Seth Heath, General Manager, GFL Environmental

Zebedee McLaurin VI, Sustainability Director, Goodr, Inc.

William Brinker, Managing Director, Landfill Group

Brandon D. Hurst, President/CEO, Martin Environmental Services Inc.

Michael Derr, Senior Sales Manager, McNeilus | An Oshkosh Corporation Company

Kisha Murray, Manager, Miami Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management, Code Enforcement Division

Jason Utgaard, General Manager, Momentum Recycling

Julie Raskin, Executive Director, NYC Sanitation Foundation

Renee Barker, Food System Sustainability Manager, Postmates, Inc

Rachel Perlman, Senior Associate for Policy and Programs, Product Stewardship Institute

Brennan Madden, Senior Consultant, RRS

Elizabeth Montoya, Chief of Protocol and Investor Relations, Rubicon

Leah Tischler, Sustainability Manager, SBM

Brett Belda, Vice President, Waste Technology Division, Schaefer Systems International, Inc.

Somshekhar Kundral, Senior Project Manager, SCS Engineers

John Fearrington, Project Engineer, Smith Gardner, Inc.

Kyle O'Keefe, Director of Innovation and Programs, Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio (SWACO)

Kari Armbruster, Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Program Lead, The Kroger Co.

Chance Hennig, Regional Sales Manager, Toter, A Wastequip Brand

TJ Troiano, Chief Operating Officer, Troiano Waste Services, Inc.

Celeste McMickle, Director of Client Solutions TRUE Certification, U.S. Green Building Council

Aaron Bradley, Division Vice President, Waste Connections

Katy Wong, Project Manager, Waste Management

John Winters, Route Optimization Manager, Winters Bros. Waste Systems

Waste360 Innovator and Changemaker Awards

Clark Dinnison, Head of Product, RePlenysh has been honored with the Waste360 Innovator Award, which recognizes innovators and forward thinkers who often use technology to better the industry. Dinnison is an innovative thinker and visionary to see beyond market norms and capitalize on the underserved markets by implementing strategic partnerships. He has created software and applications that have fundamentally changed the way business is done from collections and tracking to optimization. His work has changed the way materials are moved and used in a way that has not been done before.

Noah Moretter, CEO, Noah’s Recycling has been honored with the Waste360 Changemaker Award, which recognizes leaders who are creating real, meaningful, positive change for the waste, recycling and organics industry. During the pandemic, this young man started his own recycling company and donates a portion of the money he makes to a local food shelf. He has a passion for responsible recycling, saving the planet and wants to share his knowledge with his classmates, his community and the world. His goals are big, he wants to be the CEO of Waste Management.

A panel of expert judges from Waste360 evaluated the nominations and consulted with an external advisor to select the finalists and winners.

The winners will be honored during an awards ceremony at WasteExpo, North America's leading solid waste, recycling and organics industry event, June 28-30, 2021 in Las Vegas. For more information on WasteExpo, please visit WasteExpo.com or follow WasteExpo on Twitter at @Waste_Expo.

View past classes of Waste360 40 Under 40 awards winners:

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

