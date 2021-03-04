AIM ImmunoTech to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on March 9th

/EIN News/ -- OCALA, Fla., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that Thomas K. Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM ImmunoTech, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Life Sciences Conference to be held virtually between March 9-10, 2021.



AIM’s presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 7:00 AM Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible here, and the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of AIM's website at https://aimimmuno.com/events-presentations/. Management will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

