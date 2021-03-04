InvestorBrandNetwork Announces Gamechangers LIVE Interview with Gage Cannabis Co. President & Director Fabian Monaco

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Fabian Monaco, President & Director of Gage Cannabis Co., recently appeared on Gamechangers LIVE, a podcast series putting a spotlight on individuals who are gamechangers in their fields and sharing perspective on their journeys, mindsets, struggles and successes in an effort to inspire and inform listeners.



The broadcast, hosted by Executive Coach and Speaker Sergio Tigera, is available for on-demand viewing on Gamechangers LIVE.

Gage Cannabis recently announced closing of an oversubscribed Regulation A+, Tier 2, equity financing that raised $50 million, the maximum amount qualified under the company’s offering. During the interview, Monaco discussed his extensive background in investment banking and capital markets, as well as Gage’s plans for an initial public offering and his own game-changing moment in the cannabis industry.

“Like our other competitors in this space we will be listed in Canada. It’s anticipated Gage will be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange sometime before the end of Q1. I’d love to have us listed on the Nasdaq or another U.S. exchange, but, unfortunately, U.S. cannabis names cannot be publicly listed in the U.S. at this time,” he said. “One thing that I hope changes in the near future is having access to the U.S. capital markets on a broad basis, especially when it comes to public listing capabilities. That’s important for any company and obviously the end goal.”

“My involvement with the cannabis industry came with risks. I was at a reputable investment banking firm, predominantly focused on the health care market. That was five or six years ago,” he continued. “When I first started sending around to my colleagues some of the cannabis transactions I was part of, people would laugh. They’d say, ‘You’re working in the cannabis industry. That’s so funny.’ It’s a stark difference to the reaction I received when we recently announced the closing of our $50 million financing.”

“The industry continues to move in a positive direction. Right now, it’s probably the most positive it has ever been. I think we’re going to see explosive growth. If you look at the U.S., I think it’s going to be crazy in terms of the growth this year. You’re frequently thrown a curveball in this industry. Things you think will happen fast end up being slow. Things you think are going to be slow end up happening fast. It’s like constantly being on the treadmill at super high speed, just trying to make sure you don’t fall off.”

Throughout his interview, Monaco offered further insights on the future of the cannabis industry, the challenges of U.S. banking regulations for cannabis companies and why now is the perfect time to get into the industry – not only for investors, but for anyone looking for a career in a rapidly growing sector.

View the full interview on Gamechangers LIVE.

About Gage Cannabis Co.

Gage Cannabis Co. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm’s founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage’s portfolio includes city and state approvals for 19 “Class C” cultivation licenses, three processing licenses and 12 provisioning centers (dispensaries). To learn more, please visit www.GageUSA.com.

