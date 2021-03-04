Former Trump Advisor Debuts New Show on Real America's Voice
Jenna Ellis’s Just The Truth will examine politics and culture from a Constitutional perspectiveCENTENNIAL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real America’s Voice, a linear, digital news network owned by Performance One Media is pleased to announce the launch of a new show starring constitutional law expert and former counsel to President Trump, Jenna Ellis.
Ellis’s new show, Just the Truth, which premieres on Real America’s Voice on Thursday, March 4, will highlight the relationship between law, culture, and politics, cutting through partisan noise on cultural and social issues to examine the boundaries of the government’s constitutional authority.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Jenna to Real America’s Voice,” said CEO Howard Diamond. “Her expert legal knowledge, experience working as an advisor to President Trump, and knack for providing penetrating insights into complex issues make Jenna a valuable asset in our mission to provide viewers with the most in-depth, unbiased analysis available,” he continued.
“The tagline for the show is ‘Not red, not blue, this is just the truth,’ and that’s a promise,” said Ellis. “In this age of partisanship and polarization, it’s easy to lose sight of what the Constitution actually says and that America was founded on a recognition of biblical truth. Everyone has their opinions, but when it comes to what the government can and can’t do, the Constitution is clear,” continued Ellis.
Just The Truth will air weekdays at 6:00 PM EST on the Real America’s Voice network. You can watch all Real America’s Voice programming, including Just The Truth, at https://realamericasvoice.com or by downloading the app on Apple or Android. Real America’s Voice is also available on DISH Network, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, and Roku.
