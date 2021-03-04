Dods Group Partners with Heyoya
Dods Group has become the first premium UK publisher to partner with Heyoya, a game-changing comments platform that brings voice comments to publishers.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dods Group has become the first premium UK publisher to partner with Heyoya, a game-changing comments platform that brings voice comments to publishers. The partnership has given PoliticsHome, The House Live and Civil Service World readers the ability to comment and engage with our content using voice. And improving user engagement by allowing readers to express themselves beyond just text.
The political intelligence, media, events and training specialists entered into a strategic partnership in December 2020 and has already seen a marked increase in reader engagement across the sites. In the last two months alone, comments have been liked and replied to thousands of times, helping to foster a strong community on Dods publications. The increased community interaction also has brought other benefits to our titles by utilising Heyoya’s expertise with big data and reader insights to generate better below-the-fold revenue streams.
This partnership will allow Dods Group publications to be the first to offer clients new opportunities to participate with audiences and insert themselves into conversations in real-time.
Sam Kumar, Sales Director at Dods Group said: "The partnership with Heyoya has proved highly successful both editorially and commercially. Editorially, the partnership has increased user engagement with our content. Commercially, not only has this increased indirect revenue but it also has created new opportunities through which brands can interact with our audience – such as sponsored comments, debates around themed editorial or allowing brands to engage with the audience through conversation and dialogue in real time."
Lior Zaidner, Chief Revenue Officer at Heyoya said: "We’re delighted to have partnered with Dods Group and have the opportunity to work with their innovative team. With voice technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of online media, this partnership will enable Dods Group readers to be the first ones in the UK to express their views on online articles, with their own voice."
