Legit ways to get free bitcoin in 2021

Read about the possible legal ways to get free bitcoin in 2021! We compiled a list for you with the best ways to do it.

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- They said that bitcoin will never go above 10,000USD. They also said that those who buy bitcoin above 15,000USD are out of their mind. Finally, they said that bitcoin mining is a waste of time and once the bitcoin bubble pops, all the expensive equipment that miners use will turn into worthless metal, plastic, silicone and computer chips.Well, with Bitcoin reaching an all-time high 50,000USD price level at the beginning of 2021 , it seems that they have all been wrong. Bitcoin still seems to be a thing and it looks stronger than ever, just a little bit more unreachable this time.But is there still a way to get free bitcoin just like back in the old days?There sure is and to commemorate all the possible legal ways to get free bitcoin in 2021, we have decided to compile a list for you with the best ways to do it.The Get Free Bitcoin listMake sure you read until the end because it is where you will find the coolest way of getting free bitcoins. We have spent a whole month browsing the internet in search of the best options out there that remunerate your attention with free bitcoin and therefore, consider this list a tried, tested and approved route to free bitcoin...Coinbase EarnIf you are new to crypto then you will soon find out that cryptocurrency is exchanged and traded on designated platforms like Coinbase. In fact, Coinbase is one of the biggest and most serious US-based platforms out there and recently they have introduced Coibase Earn. It is basically a knowledge base where you can read up on new projects and earn designated tokens for it. Being an exchange platform, Coinbase of course lets you exchange these tokens to USD once you are done learning about the projects they feature.Shopping cashback in bitcoinIf you are already Mr. Know It All and earning free bitcoin by reading about new blockchain projects is not your thing, then why not get it in the form of a cashback when you shop online or opt for services provided by specific vendors? As an example, a company called Lolli lets you shop online and then get free bitcoin as a cashback on your purchases. Earn.com on the other hand lets you monetize on your knowledge. Simply register an account and wait for companies to ask you ‘focus group’ type questions. As heads up, Earn.com does give out quite a lot of free bitcoin for this.Bitcoin GamesAs promised, we now come to the most interesting way of earning free bitcoin. Today you can get free bitcoin simply by playing games and Rollercoin makes this possible. It is a bitcoin mining simulator where you play simple games and get free bitcoin for it. Simply develop your mining rig and complete mini-games in order to increase the rig’s hashrate and get real pay for it. The game has already attracted thousands of players from across the world and acquired a great following in the time of its existence. Is there anything better than playing games and earning free bitcoin for actually having fun? We are not sure and therefore head right to it because the ever more expensive bitcoin is not as far from you as you think!Oh, and last but not least, Rollercoin doesn’t limit you to bitcoin only. You can opt for setting up a free virtual ETH or DOGE mining rig instead, which is a solid MUCH WOW from us!