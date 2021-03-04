Instaclustr Taps Apache Software Foundation Board Member Justin Mclean to Lead Training Services

Data infrastructure industry veteran and champion of open source technologies will serve as VP of Training Services for Apache Cassandra, Apache Kafka, and other technologies that Instaclustr supports

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instaclustr , delivering reliability at scale through fully managed open source data technologies, today announced that Justin Mclean has joined the company as VP, Training Services. In this role, the current Apache Software Foundation (ASF) board member will lead training and the development of educational assets around Instaclustr-deliver open source data-layer technologies, including Apache Cassandra, Apache Kafka, Apache Spark and Kibana, Elasticsearch, and Redis.



A technology veteran with 30 years of experience, Mclean is an accomplished developer, software entrepreneur, technology trainer, and advisor to open source projects. Mclean’s dedication to open source is exemplified by his role as a sitting board member of the Apache Software Foundation , where he also serves as the Chair and VP of the Apache Incubator and as mentor to several incubating Apache projects. He is closely involved in both the open source software and hardware communities, including a number of Apache projects in the IoT space. Mclean comes to Instaclustr’s training practice with extensive knowledge of enterprise database design and development, as well as development of database-driven web and IoT applications.

Instaclustr’s defining commitment to delivering the data-layer technologies it provides only in their 100% pure open source versions makes Mclean an ideal fit to lead the company’s training services. Instaclustr employs contributors to each of the Apache projects it provides to customers as managed services and as part of consulting engagements.

“Instaclustr embodies a kindred spirit to my own when it comes to a mutual belief in the power of pure open source technologies and the many advantages they deliver for developers and enterprises,” said Justin Mclean, VP, Training Services, Instaclustr. “I’m excited to lead up Instaclustr’s training services, and to ensure that developers are prepared to realize the full potential of the powerful data technologies Instaclustr and the ASF provides.”

“Justin’s depth of experience as an open source technology leader, mentor, and educator make him an ideal fit to be heading up our training services,” said Doug Stuart, Chief Operating Officer, Instaclustr. “We’ve been fortunate to get to know Justin through his stewardship at the Apache Software Foundation (which continues), and we look forward to him instilling his deep passion for open source and teaching acumen across our training solutions.”

