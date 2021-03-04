Operating Systems Industry Grows With Increased Demand For Computer Systems

Operating Systems Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The rise in demand for computer systems contributed to the growth of the desktop operating systems market. The surge in demand for computers is generating a higher requirement for operating systems to perform tasks like memory management, file management, process management, handling input and output functions, and to control hardware such as printers and disk drivers. According to Gartner’s statistics published in January 2020, worldwide personal computer shipments were around 70.6 million in 2019, which recorded an increase of 2.3% than in 2018. Moreover, worldwide computer systems ships totaled 261.2 million units in 2019, a 0.6% increase from 2018. Therefore, the increase in demand for computer systems contributed to the operating systems market.

The global operating systems market is expected to grow from $185.23 billion in 2020 to $191.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The OS market size is expected to reach $300.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%. The countries with an operating system market share are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA. The regions covered in the global operating systems market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. Major players covered in the global operating systems market are Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Linux, Canonical Ltd., Debian, IBM Corporation, Linux Mint Ltd., Manjaro Linux, SUSE.

The operating systems market covered in this report is segmented by the operating system into windows, mac OS, Linux, others, by distribution channel into business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C).

