NEWS

Federal Legislation Requested to Assist Ag Producers

March 3, 2021

Baton Rouge, LA (March 3, 2021) – Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. is requesting changes to federal legislation necessary to provide assistance to agricultural producers facing devastating losses during the extreme weather event which occurred Feb. 11-17, 2021.

In letters to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack and the Louisiana congressional delegation, Strain explained that particularly for those crops which cannot be insured, there is limited assistance for those non-insured losses.

“What people don’t realize is that crop insurance, which is regulated by the USDA, is insufficient, particularly in catastrophic events,” said Strain. “Many of our producers were hit by multiple hurricanes last year and now their crops have been wiped out by the ice storm. Even with the insurance they may have, it is not enough to help make them even close to being whole again,” added Strain.