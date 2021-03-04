LGBTQ+ Gaymer & Mental Health Advocate, The Fierce Diva, Opens The Table for Discussion by Growing Inclusive Community
Michael Reynolds, aka The Fierce Diva is creating a safe space for LGBTQ+ gamers to address ongoing issues through education, advocacy, and allyship.
Playing video games can be a way to manage stress and escape the reality of situations that you may find yourself battling.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the pandemic’s present restrictions, people are isolated in their homes and can’t attend gatherings, major events, concerts, and conferences. This ongoing isolation can lead to many forms of mental health issues. So now, more than ever, virtual gatherings are not just on the uptick but vital due to people’s mental well-being. This is especially true for marginalized populations who may already grapple with isolation due to lack of widespread inclusion.
More widely known under his moniker The Fierce Diva, Michael Reynolds is a gay African-American, fierce gaymer, and streamer. The Fierce Diva takes gaming up a notch in many ways and is a representative of Black excellence.
As a long-time game streamer and content creator on Facebook, Twitch, TikTok, and Discord, The Fierce Diva has witnessed a lot of toxicity and negativity in the online gaming community. This led the Fierce Diva to come with the epiphany that many of the individuals acting out on social media and gaming platforms were doing so as a coping mechanism. With this understanding, The Fierce Diva has undertaken the task of creating a real community, not a performative one. The Fierce Diva does this through comedy and helping others utilize gaming as a form of stress relief.
The goal now is to create a more significant impact by inviting other gamers to join The Fierce Diva like a team of superheroes. By creating a platform for gamers to speak on mental health issues, inclusivity in the LGBTQ+ community, and building leadership. A world of difference can be made among youths and older generations involved in gaming and streaming. Meanness, discrimination, and toxicity has no place in the community built by The Fierce Diva.
The Fierce Diva is embarking on a campaign to bolster creativity, comedy, and diversity in game streaming. The Fierce Diva will be working closely with other influencers to change the stereotypes prominent in the gaming community to make everyone involved in the community change for the better.
“I didn't want to be someone that just says 'I have a positive community, I wanted to do something and illicit something that is tangible and can be used to change someone's life. Therapy is how I can do that and is how I want to do that,” he added.
The therapeutic approach to gaming and helping those who may be silently hurting and The Fierce Diva is up for this challenge. As individuals are encouraged to do better for themselves and others, this mass effect will create a ripple effect of reciprocal learning and betterment. Elitism, sexism, racism, and immaturity are forces that permeate the gamer space, which all come from a lack of knowledge paired with mental health issues.
“I want to combat what we all kind of know about the gaming community and challenge everyone to become ‘better’ but also challenge myself to be better because I can't succeed in these endeavors if I'm refusing to work on myself too. So, having said that, it challenges me to be better because I want to be better for them and them to be better for me and let it all become reciprocal.”
The Fierce Diva is proud to be a Gay African-American and to add some dynamism, healing, realness, and fun to the gamer space. Learn more about The Fierce Diva and game streams here.
About Michael Reynolds, aka The Fierce Diva: The Fierce Diva is an African-American creative, gamer, streamer, mental health advocate, and comedian. The unabashed approach that The Fierce Diva takes to the gaming scene is disruptive and fun simultaneously. The socially conscious and socially conscientious gamer spearheads a positive movement to impact the gaming community with real results. Followers can expect real activism and advocacy as opposed to performative actions. The Fierce Diva has built a loyal following surrounding the alter-ego and entertains through an irreverent comedic flavor and divalicious aesthetic.
