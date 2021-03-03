Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Officer Involved Shooting in Lake County

LOCATION: Beaverhead Drive and Eagle Lane

On Tuesday, March 2 at 10:05 pm, a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Lake County.  The suspect fled the traffic stop and the MHP Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle with a pursuit intervention technique (PIT), but was unsuccessful.

The suspect then attempted to ram the MHP Trooper’s vehicle and another vehicle. Shots were fired at the suspect by the MHP Trooper. The suspect sustained minor injuries and was apprehended and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident. The suspect, Billy Dee Washburn, was charged with criminal endangerment and felony DUI.

This investigation has been turned over to the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

