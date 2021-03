Longtime Grand Forks judicial referee Harlan M. Dyrud died March 2. A graduate of the Hamline School of Law, he was admitted to the N.D. bar in 1979. Funeral services will be held March 9 in Grand Forks.

Funeral Home Link: https://www.normanfuneral.com/obituary/harlan-dyrud?fbclid=IwAR3-NgC89wi_JHcWV7tgFZ7o3Fr32BNF2-htbe0zhbcUKJ-RDqTsmmBq7Yc