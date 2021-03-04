Bridgestone Announces 2021 Motorsport Plan

Tokyo (March 4, 2021) ― Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced its 2021 motorsport plan. Bridgestone supports various domestic and overseas motorsports, ranging from top-level professional series to grassroots amateur races, primarily by supplying Bridgestone POTENZA tires for car races and Bridgestone BATTLAX tires for motorcycle races.

In Japan, Bridgestone will supply tires for SUPER GT car races and All Japan Road Race Championship motorcycle races. Overseas, tires will be supplied for the NTT INDYCAR® SERIES in North America, for which Bridgestone's Firestone tire brand is the sole tire supplier an arrangement that is set to continue until 2025. Other overseas races supplied will include the Endurance World Championship (EWC), which is the world's foremost series of endurance motorcycle races organized by Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).

This year's plan also includes support for the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing 86/BRZ Race, the All-Japan Gymkhana Championship, the All Japan Karting OK Championship, and the All Japan Motocross Championship, all of which are held in Japan. By supplying tires to these motorsports, Bridgestone hopes to deliver enjoyable driving experiences on track.

The Bridgestone Group has put forth a vision to go beyond tires and become a global leader in sustainable mobility and advanced solutions that create new value for customers and for society. As part of this strategic shift, Bridgestone is committed to collaborating with innovative partners to pioneer active, intelligent and digitally-integrated technologies that will improve the way people move, live, work and play. The harsh conditions and demands of motorsports have long been an important testing and proving ground for Bridgestone innovation, and these partnerships will continue to help drive the development of new products, services and sustainable solutions.

This new vision can be seen within Bridgestone's motorsports partnerships and its support of events focused on accelerating a new generation of sustainable mobility solutions. Among these efforts, Bridgestone has partnered with the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC), the world's first head-to-head, high-speed autonomous racing competition among global universities. Bridgestone will serve as the exclusive tire supplier for the event, which is scheduled for October 23, 2021 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway®. In addition to its partnership with the IAC, the company continues to serve as the title sponsor and a tire supplier for the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge (BWSC) in Australia. Despite the cancellation of the 2021 BWSC, Bridgestone is set to continue supporting the event through 2030 as teams from around the world advance sustainable mobility innovation through vehicles powered only by the energy of the sun.

Bridgestone will continue to refine its technologies by engaging in a wide range of motorsports in Japan and overseas as a member of the mobility society while contributing to the development of the automotive industry and of motorsports culture. The Bridgestone Group looks forward to your ongoing support of its motorsports activities.

<Car Races> 1. SUPER GT

This is the most popular top-level race series in Japan. Tires will be supplied by both Japanese and overseas tire manufacturers, and participation in these competitions will help enhance Bridgestone's tire development technologies.

In 2020, the Driver's and Team's championships in the GT500 class were won on Bridgestone tires. In 2021, Bridgestone will supply tires to nine teams in the GT500 class and five teams in the GT300 class.

SUPER GT GT500 Class Tires: POTENZA RACING TIRE

Team Driver Vehicle TGR TEAM ENEOS ROOKIE Kazuya OSHIMA ENEOS X PRIME GR Supra Kenta YAMASHITA TGR TEAM au TOM'S Yuhi SEKIGUCHI au TOM'S GR Supra Sho TSUBOI TGR TEAM KeePer TOM'S Ryo HIRAKAWA KeePer TOM'S GR Supra Sacha FENESTRAZ TGR TEAM ZENT CERUMO Yuji TACHIKAWA ZENT CERUMO GR Supra Hiroaki ISHIURA TGR TEAM SARD Heikki KOVALAINEN DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra Yuichi NAKAYAMA TEAM IMPUL Kazuki HIRAMINE CALSONIC IMPUL GT-R Nobuharu MATSUSHITA ARTA Tomoki NOJIRI ARTA NSX-GT Nirei FUKUZUMI Astemo REAL RACING Koudai TSUKAKOSHI Astemo NSX-GT Bertrand BAGUETTE TEAM KUNIMITSU Naoki YAMAMOTO STANLEY NSX-GT Tadasuke MAKINO

SUPER GT GT300 Class Tires: POTENZA RACING TIRE

Team Driver Vehicle muta Racing INGING Hiroki KATOH muta Racing Lotus MC Ryohei SAKAGUCHI apr Koki SAGA TOYOTA GR SPORT PRIUS PHV apr GT Yuhki NAKAYAMA Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Hiroki YOSHIDA SAITAMA TOYOPET GB GR Supra GT Kohta KAWAAI ARTA Shinichi TAKAGI ARTA NSX GT3 Ren SATO K2 R&D LEON RACING Naoya GAMO LEON PYRAMID AMG Togo SUGANAMI

2. Kart Races

These races are prime venues for cultivating promising young racers.

In 2020, Bridgestone-supplied racer won the series championships in the OK class of the All Japan Karting Championship. Bridgestone will support numerous teams and drivers in 2021 with the aim of helping these racers win series champion titles.

Tires: BRIDGESTONE RACING KART TIRE

Class Team Driver All Japan Karting OK Championship TONYKART RACING TEAM JAPAN Daiki SASAKI Ayato IWASAKI Sota ARAO INTREPID JAPAN CORSE Ryoto SATO BIRELART RANGO RACING Haruyuki TAKAHASHI Yuki SANO TEAM KOSMIC KARTING Azusa OGURA

And other drivers

3. All-Japan Gymkhana Championship

In the All-Japan Gymkhana Championship, Bridgestone will supply POTENZA RE-12D TYPE A and POTENZA RE-11S tires.

In 2020, drivers using Bridgestone tires won the championships in three classes.

Tires: POTENZA RE-12D TYPE A、POTENZA RE-11S

Team Driver Vehicle JG1 Masaki NISHIHARA SUBARU Impreza JG1 Masafumi HISHII MITSUBISHI LANCER Evolution JG6 Yu MAZDA ROADSTER RF JG7 Tetsuya YAMANO ABARTH 124 spider

And other drivers

4. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing 86/BRZ Race

Both professional and amateur drivers compete in this race. Through the supply of tires, Bridgestone aims to communicate the fun of motorsports to as many people as possible.

Bridgestone will supply POTENZA RE-07D tires for the PROFESSIONAL Series, which is open to both professional and amateur drivers, and POTENZA RE-12D tires for the CLUBMAN Series, which is open to only amateur drivers.

In 2020, drivers using Bridgestone tires won the series championship title along with the highest number of victories in the PROFESSIONAL Series and the series championship title in the expert class of the CLUBMAN Series.

Tires: POTENZA RE-07D

Class Team Driver PROFESSIONAL Series CG ROBOT RACING TEAM Rintaro KUBO Yuya TEZUKA Ogura Clutch with Revolution Masahiro SASAKI RECRO 86/BRZ RACING TEAM Takuto IGUCHI T by Two CABANA Racing Yuui TSUTSUMI Saitama TOYOPET Green Brave Hiroki YOSHIDA Kohta KAWAAI ARTA with G-7AUTOSERVICE Ryusei ONISHI Mansaku Motors Shoji INOUE T2 FACTORY Racing Team Yoshiyuki TSURUGA

And other drivers

Tires: POTENZA RE-12D

Class Team Driver CLUBMAN Series Expert Class SAITAMA TOYOTA MOTOR SPORTS Masaya HANAZATO TOKOUSHIMA TOYOTA RACING Masafumi HISHII AVANTEC RACING TEAM Marie IWAOKA

And other drivers

5. Mazda Grassroots Motorsports

As the sole tire supplier in 2021, Bridgestone will supply POTENZA Adrenalin RE004 to these races, which provide opportunities to experience the pleasure of driving in motorsports.

Tires: POTENZA Adrenalin RE004

Race Class ROADSTER Party RaceⅢ NC series,ND series,ND clubman MAZDA Fan CIRCUIT TRIAL NORMAL class MAZDA Fan ENDURANCE NORMAL class

6. NTT INDYCAR® SERIES

The NTT INDYCAR® SERIES is the premier open-wheel racing series in North America.

Through its Firestone brand, Bridgestone will be the sole tire supplier for the NTT INDYCAR® SERIES through 2025. This year will be the 22nd consecutive season that Firestone Firehawk race tires will be the only tires used in the series.

Tires: FIRESTONE FIREHAWK RACE TIRE

Team Engine Driver A.J. FOYT ENTERPRISES Chevrolet Dalton KELLETT Sebastien BOURDAIS Charlie KIMBALL ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT Honda Colton HERTA Alexander ROSSI Ryan HUNTER-REAY ANDRETTI STEINBRENNER AUTOSPORT Honda James HINCHCLIFFE ANDRETTI HERTA WITH MARCO & CURB-AGAJANIAN Honda Marco ANDRETTI ARROW MCLAREN SP Chevrolet Patricio O'WARD Felix ROSENQVIST Juan Pablo MONTOYA CARLIN Chevrolet TBD CHIP GANASSI RACING Honda Marcus ERICSSON Scott DIXON Alex PALOU Jimmie JOHNSON Tony KANAAN DALE COYNE RACING with RICK WARE RACING Honda Romain GROSJEAN TBD DALE COYNE RACING with VASSER-SULLIVAN Honda Ed JONES ED CARPENTER RACING Chevrolet Ed CARPENTER Conor DALY Rinus VEEKAY MEYER SHANK RACING Honda Jack HARVEY Helio CASTRONEVES PARETTA AUTOSPORT Chevrolet Simona de SILVESTRO RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING Honda Graham RAHAL Takuma SATO TEAM PENSKE Chevrolet Josef NEWGARDEN Scott MCLAUGHLIN Will POWER Simon PAGENAUD

And other drivers

<Motorcycle Races> 1. FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC)

The FIM EWC is the only motorcycle road race world championship with multiple tire suppliers.

In the 2021 season, Bridgestone will supply tires to the YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL team for the first time in addition to supplying the current two teams.

Tires: RACING BATTLAX TIRE

Class Team Rider Vehicle EWC F.C.C. TSR Honda France Josh HOOK HONDA Mike DI MEGLIO Yuki TAKAHASI YART Yamaha Official EWC Team Niccolo CANEPA YAMAHA Karel HANIKA Marvin FRITZ YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL Sylvain GUINTOLI SUZUKI Gregg BRACK Xavier SIMEON

2. FIM EWC, Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race

In 2019, a team using Bridgestone tires won this race for the 14th consecutive year.

The 2020 season was cancelled, but Bridgestone will supply tires to various teams during the 2021 season with the aim of celebrating victory together.

Teams being supplied with Bridgestone tires will be announced before the 2021 Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race event starts.

3. MFJ All Japan Road Race Championship

In 2020, riders on Bridgestone tires won series championships in two classes (JSB1000 and ST600). In 2021, Bridgestone will supply tires to numerous riders, including those on 13 teams competing in the JSB1000 class and teams in the J-GP3 class.

In addition, Bridgestone will continue to support ST600 class races by supplying BATTLAX RACING R11 (NHS) tires exclusively to all teams and drivers in 2021.

Tires: RACING BATTLAX TIRE

Class Team Rider Vehicle JSB1000 YAMAHA FACTORY RACING TEAM Katsuyuki NAKASUGA YAMAHA MuSASHi RT HARC-PRO. Honda Teppei NAGOE HONDA Astemo Honda Dream SI Racing Ryuichi KIYONARI HONDA Honda Dream RT SAKURAI HONDA Sodo HAMAHARA HONDA Kosuke racing Kosuke AKIYOSHI HONDA Honda Suzuka Racing Team Yudai KAMEI HONDA Team ATJ Satoru IWATA HONDA TOHO Racing Hiromichi KUNIKAWA HONDA BabyFace Powerd by YOSHIMURA Kazuma TSUDA SUZUKI Team KAGAYAMA Yukio KAGAYAMA SUZUKI will raise racing RS-ITOH Akira YANAGAWA KAWASAKI TEAM SUGAI RACING JAPAN Yoshiyuki SUGAI DUCATI Team TARO PLUS ONE Taro SEKIGUCHI BMW J-GP3 SDG MORTORSPORT RT HARC-PRO Akito NARITA HONDA Marumae MTR Masaki TOKUDOME HONDA Team PLUS ONE Shota KIUCHI HONDA ST600 Bridgestone will supply tires to all teams and drivers as the exclusive tire supplier.

And other riders

4. MFJ All Japan Motocross Championship

In the 2020 season, riders using Bridgestone tires won the series champions in the IA1 class and in the Ladies' Class.

In the 2021 season, Bridgestone will continue to supply tires to three classes (IA1, IA2, and Ladies' Class).

Tires: BATTLECROSS X10/X20/X30/X40 and other tires for motocross races

Class Team Rider Vehicle IA1 Honda Dream Racing Bells Kei YAMAMOTO HONDA Bells Racing Yohei KOJIMA HONDA T.E.SPORT with GOSHI Gota OTSUKA HONDA T.E.SPORT Kazunari ONO HONDA TEAM KOHSAKA Ukyo MICHIWAKI HONDA Hakuryu MICHIWAKI TKM motor sports Takumu YOKOSAWA HONDA bLU cRU RACING TEAM TAKA Yuui HOSHINO YAMAHA Team SBE Yutaka HOSHINO SUZUKI SRF Kanto AS SHIMIZU Takumi UEHARA SUZUKI Motoki NISHI IA2 Honda Dream Racing Bells Kainosuke OSHIRO HONDA Bells Racing Taiga YANASE HONDA T.E.SPORT Negishi MIZUKI HONDA bLU cRU M FACTORY Kota TORIYABE YAMAHA Takezawa OFC Masanobu MUROI YAMAHA SRF Kanto AS SHIMIZU Kenta SAITO SUZUKI Ryosuke MANO 98% RACING Ren FUKUMURA SUZUKI Team SBE Yuki KONDO SUZUKI MOUNTAIN RIDERS Atsuki UCHIDA KAWASAKI Ryo IKEDA Yoshihito AKUNE LMX T.E.SPORT Manaka KAWAI HONDA Iroha ONO Kotono YAMASAKI Team SBE Yuzuki SEO SUZUKI

And other riders