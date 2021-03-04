Toggl Hire Helps Recruiters Create Skill Tests for 76 Job Roles

An industry leader in helping employers find the best candidates to hire has a new recruitment tool that creates skills tests for crucial job roles.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Toggl Hire announced today that its hire recruitment tool helps recruiters create skills tests for 76 job roles.

“Now you can hire faster than ever,” said Alari Aho, CEO, and co-founder of Toggl Hire. “You can create a skills test in one click and hire for 76 job roles with auto-generated skills tests. From sales and marketing to product and development, hire like a pro in any field.”

Aho went on to provide a small sample of the 76 job roles, which include:

• Android Developer

• Copywriter

• Google Ads Specialist

• AWS Engineer

• Frontend Developer

• Customer Success Manager

• Sales Manager

• Facebook Ads Specialist

• JavaScript Developer

• Java Full Stack Developer

Aho explained that with its smart testing tool, recruiters can identify top talent by letting the built-in skills tests reveal them, instead of drowning in resumes.

“Everyone prefers a 20-minute test to a two-hour assessment or a stack of resumes,” Aho said, before adding, “It’s easy to set-up. You can create a skills test in two clicks. There’s no learning curve, just simple-to-use software. And it integrates easily and allows you to use it with your other ATS tools like Greenhouse and Workable.”

In a case study, fast-growing company Scoro (https://www.scoro.com/careers/) faced obstacles in attracting quality talent for their more demanding roles. By adding Toggl’s hire recruitment tool to their hiring process, the company was able to attract and hire the right candidates for the positions of QA Automation Engineer and Front-End Developer in less than a month, cutting their hiring time by 86%.

As to how other customers rate Toggl Hire, Founder Ho Yin, said, “The best people aren’t usually looking for a job, but when a great opportunity comes (literally) in front of them, they are interested. Toggl Hire helped us get the attention of these people.”

For more information, please visit www.toggl.com/hire.

About Toggl Hire

Toggl Hire paves the way for employers to attract, evaluate, and shortlist candidates in record time with its next-generation skills tests.