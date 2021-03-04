Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,026 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,678 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Announces USDA Disaster Designation For 23 Counties

March 3, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued a disaster designation for 23 counties in response to severe winter weather that has impacted the state. USDA continues to review production losses in all remaining Texas counties and may make future determinations as more information becomes available. The Governor requested this designation in February.

This designation makes federal assistance, such as emergency loans, available to agricultural producers who have suffered losses in designated counties, as well as in counties that are contiguous to a designated county. 

"I thank Secretary Vilsack and our partners at the USDA for granting this designation to these 23 counties," said Governor Abbott. "This designation will provide crucial assistance to our agricultural producers as they continue to recover from the severe winter storm. I encourage all producers who were impacted by the severe winter storm to continue working with the USDA to ensure assistance is available to all eligible producers in our state." 

Counties included in this designation are Cameron, Duval, Hidalgo, McLennan, Starr, Webb, and Zapata. Contiguous counties included in this designation are Bell, Bosque, Brooks, Coryell, Dimmit, Falls, Hill, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kenedy, La Salle, Limestone, Live Oak, McMullen, Maverick, and Willacy. 

You just read:

Governor Abbott Announces USDA Disaster Designation For 23 Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.