COVID-19 Daily Update 3-3-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 3, 2021, there have been 2,198,226 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 132,416 total cases and 2,309 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 53-year old female from Lewis County, a 66-year old male from Mason County, a 69-year old male from Berkeley County, an 80-year old male from Tucker County, a 64-year old male from Boone County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 60-year old male from Marion County, and a 37-year old female from Monongalia County.

“I offer my deepest sympathy to all who are grieving these losses today,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,235), Berkeley (9,722), Boone (1,587), Braxton (779), Brooke (2,015), Cabell (7,849), Calhoun (230), Clay (378), Doddridge (468), Fayette (2,684), Gilmer (715), Grant (1,073), Greenbrier (2,413), Hampshire (1,546), Hancock (2,599), Hardy (1,273), Harrison (4,854), Jackson (1,669), Jefferson (3,649), Kanawha (12,153), Lewis (1,046), Lincoln (1,230), Logan (2,707), Marion (3,689), Marshall (3,016), Mason (1,775), McDowell (1,351), Mercer (4,229), Mineral (2,594), Mingo (2,136), Monongalia (8,073), Monroe (951), Morgan (934), Nicholas (1,186), Ohio (3,652), Pendleton (621), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (596), Preston (2,548), Putnam (4,236), Raleigh (4,769), Randolph (2,398), Ritchie (624), Roane (500), Summers (704), Taylor (1,093), Tucker (503), Tyler (619), Upshur (1,693), Wayne (2,624), Webster (324), Wetzel (1,097), Wirt (360), Wood (7,099), Wyoming (1,746).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Greenbrier, Pleasants, and Roane counties in this report.