10th Street Bypass Reopens in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing that 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) between Ft. Duquesne Boulevard and the Fort Duquesne Bridge/I-279 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, has reopened. The roadway was previously closed due to flooding.

