ConnectHER Media Group Announces Media Partnership with Sweety High for The House At Playlist
The Creators of The House At Playlist enjoy a curated picnic experience courtesy of The Picnic Collective. Photo by @mandilenz
Exclusive photo shoot with the Creators of The House At Playlist in Melrose, Ca. Photo by Sarah Huang
The Creators of The House At Playlist interview with Sweety High at the Club Malibu 27. Photo By Sarah Huang
The Creators of The House At Playlist create content together at the Club Malibu 27. Photo by Sarah Huang
The House At Playlist creators will have the opportunity to learn best practices for content creation and sharing from media giant Sweety High.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The House At Playlist connects creators from across the world with a luxury pop-up content house experience during the week leading up to Playlist Live! The newest creators to join The House At Playlist Include Kyle Thomas (TikTok), Paige Taylor (TikTok), Tyler Ashton (TikTok), Abram Engle (TikTok), Mason Patterson (TikTok), Michael Chen (TikTok), Kaylie Altman (TikTok), and Jax Malcolm (Actor/ Producer). The house members will create content, engage in practical learning, and gain valuable business insights through carefully curated brand partnerships. Each partner/ sponsor brings a unique perspective to add to The House At Playlist experience.
ConnectHER Media Group is proud to announce the following partners: media powerhouse Sweety High joins The House At Playlist as the official media sponsor for 2021. As leaders in the Gen Z media space, The House At Playlist creators will have the opportunity to learn best practices for content creation and sharing from the Sweety High Team.
The ZV Brand is a digital representation leader, combining Z Star Digital and Vol Management's dynamic forces. The team recently signed creator Rachel Brockman who has a collective reach of over 2.9 Million. The ZV Brand's top priority is creator business education allowing creators to be in the driver's seat of their careers.
Far Out Toys is at the forefront of the toy space affording creators an inside look at product development, manufacturing, marketing, and mass retail distribution.
Forcer.ly combines innovative, cutting-edge technology with creator-owned data making them the go-to app of the future, affording unparalleled access to the platform for The House At Playlist creators.
The Club Malibu 27 supports creators through their Artist Incubator Program. The House At Playlist creators are granted opportunities to develop their brand through their support services throughout 2021.
The experienced team at Homestay Match welcomes The House At Playlist Creators to their new home as the family dinner sponsor. Homestay Match is the #1 Online Platform for Homestays in the US. They match international students with hosts in the United States. Homestay Match operates nationwide and has partnered with hundreds of schools, thousands of host homes, over 15,000 international students, and 200 international agency partners globally.
The House At Playlist promises a content house experience like no other. The pop-up format provides creators and their audience with ever-changing content based on location and brand partnership activations in a 23,000+ square foot mansion. Limited sponsorships are still available contact media@connecthermedia.com for more details.
About ConnectHER Media Group
With over 14 years in the industry, ConnectHER Media Group is uniquely positioned across multiple industry verticals in the areas of Social Media, Publicity, Gen Z / Gen Alpha Programming, Influencer Marketing, Banded Events, Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle, and Travel. With solid partnerships across various industries, ConnectHER Media positions its clients in unique marketing and branding opportunities.
About Sweety High
Sweety High is the cultural destination for teen and tween girls. Their culture highlights girl power through entertainment, dance, fashion, music, sports, entrepreneurship, and technology. The dynamic platform provides interactive content that encourages their community to have fun, dream, and share their stories. They reach girls through their hearts—everywhere they live: web, mobile, social, and live events.
About Vol Management
Vol Management is the digital representation leader whose clients include Social Media influencers, models, and musicians—specializing in brand deals and personalized service.
About ZV Brand
The ZV Brand is a partnership between ZStar Digital and Vol Management, offering representation to Gen Z TikTok Creators.
About Far Out Toys
Far Out Toys Inc. is one of the most rapidly growing forces in the global toy marketplace, with full product development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities, along with top licensing partnerships and mass retail distribution. Far Out Toys leverages its expertise and extensive relationships with the broader inventor community, global distributors, IP holders, and major retailers to launch exciting new brands across a wide breadth of toy categories.
About Forcer.ly
Forcer.ly is the platform you've been waiting for. If you care about your privacy and your data, this is the right social media platform for you and your family. You get to own your data, and you get to make a difference. What more could you ask for?
About HomeStay Match
Homestay Match is the #1 Online Platform for Homestays in the US.
It operates nationwide and has partnered with hundreds of schools, thousands of host homes, over 15,000 international students, and 200 international agency partners globally.
