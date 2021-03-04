The Neon Temple To Host International Women’s Day Event
Most Wanted: Women in Cyber will be moderated by Maria Laura Tarabillo featuring industry leaders Courtney Jackson, Dr. Sunny Wear and Kelly Albrink.
At The Neon Temple we are proud to show our commitment to equality and diversity in cybersecurity hosting this public event.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As The Neon Temple continues its mission to make Tampa Bay a cybersecurity hub, they are hosting a special event in celebration of International Women's Day and Women's History Month. The event: "Most Wanted: Women in Cyber Careers." Will be a panel discussion moderated by one of the guild members and a rising star in cybersecurity, Maria Laura Tarabillo. The feature panelists include Courtney Jackson the CEO of Paragon Cyber Solutions; Dr. Sunny Wear, CEO of Sunshine Solutions, security architect and web application guru; and Kelly Albrink, Senior Security Consultant at Bishop Fox.
— Jonathan Buzin
As a cybersecurity guild, The Neon Temple is committed to providing programming and professional development opportunities for all levels of current and aspiring cybersecurity practitioners. "We are proud to show our commitment to equality and diversity in cybersecurity hosting this public event", said Jon Buzin, a founder of The Neon Temple. "This event will show a few of the many cyber careers available today and highlight these highly accomplished women."
The event is presented in partnership with The Prowess Group, an organization that works with founders and their teams by building the humans behind the business. Joy Randels, founder and CEO of The Prowess Group, said, "We are proud to support The Neon Temple team and their effort to challenge the cybersecurity stereotype. I worked in the cyber field for over twenty years and know women can be highly successful in the field because I've been in their shoes." Clients of The Prowess Group are primarily female and other underserved founders building technology or technology-enabled businesses. "My mission now is to help other founders succeed, and I learned long ago the best teams are diverse teams from face and gender to cognitive skills, diversity matters."
The Neon Temple has a diverse membership and is committed to advancing everyone who wants to join the field. Buzin added," There is a massive shortage of cybersecurity professionals today. We are unique in the industry as an organization that doesn't educate by textbooks but through practical experience led by those in the thick of it every day. We teach you the skills you can't learn in school".
The public is invited to join the discussion for increasing women's participation in cybersecurity, a move that is good for women, for business, and for society. The event is scheduled for March 11 at 7 pm and will be streamed for virtual participation worldwide. To learn more and register for the free event, visit: TheNeonTemple.com/womens-day
About The Neon Temple
The Neon Temple is a member-driven cybersecurity guild and development center. Our community members are the best cybersecurity practitioners today who have come together to change the industry and defend what's important. Membership benefits include a secure workspace, tailored resources, career and business opportunities, with regularly scheduled security focused programming for individuals and organizations that seek to grow and advance.
For more information, visit: https://www.theneontemple.com or email info@theneontemple.com
About The Prowess Group
The Prowess Group was formed with a single purpose in mind, to help founders succeed. That mission drives everything we do. It's an honor to guide our clients' paths towards Limitless LeadershipTM and enhanced resiliency. That journey requires the practical skills needed to do the job, conscious self-inquiry to understand ourselves honestly, and share experiences to recognize that we are not alone.
For more information, visit: https://theprowessgroup.com or email info@theprowessgroup.com
