Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara Welcomes Attorney Jason P. Jones to its Estate and Trust Practice in Florida
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) announced that Jason P. Jones has joined the firm’s Estate and Trust Planning, Administration and Litigation Team as Senior Counsel in the firm’s Florida office, located at Peninsula Plaza, 2424 North Federal Highway, Suite 204 in Boca Raton. He is fluent in Spanish and focuses his practice on advising U.S. and international clients on a broad range of tax, estate, and asset protection planning matters, including wills and trusts. He also provides tax planning to corporate and business clients with respect to mergers, acquisitions and consolidations.
Attorney Jones’ significant experience in international tax planning includes pre-immigration planning, structuring of U.S. real estate and business investments of foreign persons, and multi-jurisdictional trust planning, as well as tax reporting and compliance, including issues relative to the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA)/Common Reporting Standard (CRS). His experience also includes counseling high-net-worth individuals, families, and businesses in the areas of asset protection and wealth preservation planning, charitable giving strategies, and business succession arrangements.
Prior to joining PLDO, he worked for international law firms in South Florida. Before entering law school, he volunteered with a mission organization in Quito, Ecuador. At the same time, he worked as a translator for the United Nations office in Quito.
Attorney Jones earned his J.D. from Tulane University Law School in New Orleans, Louisiana, his LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Florida, Levin College of Law in Gainesville, and his Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. He is licensed to practice in Florida and is a member of The Florida Bar Tax Section.
To contact Attorney Jones, call 561-362-2030 or email jjones@pldolaw.com.
ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O'GARA LLC
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development, commercial lending, municipal law, alternative dispute resolution, nonprofit law, tax law, cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com.
