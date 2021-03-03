Brian O'Connell Lawyer Helping Clients Select the Right Trusts and Will Provisions
Protecting Clients’ Estates with Trusts and WillsWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian O'Connell is a Palm Beach estate litigation and trust lawyer helping clients preserve their assets with trusts and wills. These legal instruments, combined with an overall estate planning strategy, allow clients to mitigate financial risks and establish beneficiaries.
Trusts are fiduciary arrangements that allow a third party known as a trustee to hold assets on behalf of a beneficiary. There are different types of trusts such as revocable and irrevocable trusts, and there’s a myriad of provisions that can be made part of the trust deed. Brian O’Connell works with clients to select the right type of trust given a client’s financial position, potential legal liability, and estate planning goals. Trusts are used for multiple purposes including asset protection and tax planning.
Wills are legal documents allowing one to state their wishes regarding the distribution of their property upon death. Also, these documents name an executor to manage the property until it is distributed. While it is not required to use an attorney to create a will, it is highly recommended because of the significance of the document and the nuances of the distribution and executor selection process. Brian O'Connell guides clients through will creation to ensure their wishes will be respected and honored.
At Ciklin Lubitz & O'Connell West Palm Beach, clients receive personalized attention when creating will and trust documents. As a West Palm Beach estate litigation and trust lawyer, Brian O'Connell recommends estate legal structures and will provisions that protect clients’ interests and those of their beneficiaries. Given the challenges that often arise when settling estates, working with a qualified attorney to optimize estate planning is critical for peace of mind and wealth preservation.
Also, working with a well-known and reputable attorney makes it easier to integrate all aspects of estate planning with one lawyer, maximizing the legal protections and benefits of the trust and will provisions selected.
Brian O’Connell is a member of Ciklin Lubitz & O'Connell Palm Beach and an experienced estate litigation and trust lawyer. He has helped clients throughout the community with legal issues and has represented clients in court. Whether seeking help with selecting a trust or will to navigate probate court, Brian O’Connell is ready to help clients preserve their assets, structure estates, and mitigate liability risks.
