Celebrity Dog Trainer Ryan Matthews Reveals How to Overcome PTSD Using Dog Training Techniques

One of the nation's top celebrity dog trainers is helping people overcome PTSD.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the National Center for Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) (https://www.ptsd.va.gov/understand/common/common_adults.asp), approximately 8 out of every 100 people will have PTSD at some point in their lives - roughly 8 million adults during a given year. But thanks to new, breakthrough dog training techniques developed by Military Combat Veteran and Celebrity Dog Trainer Ryan Matthews, people now have a way to overcome PTSD.

"I found a revolutionary way to apply my dog training passion and methodology to actually overcome post-traumatic stress disorder," said Matthews, founder, CEO, and spokesperson for World of Dog Training. "My story of becoming a dog trainer began with accepting, battling, and overcoming post-traumatic stress disorder."

Matthews, a former combat K-9 handler - an alumnus of the Wounded Warrior Project and a volunteer for the Youth Motivational Speaker Taskforce and The Mission Continues, graduated from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX in 2002, becoming a certified Military Working Dog Handler.

Matthews during a TEDx Talk delivered at TEDx Almansor Park, in Pasadena, California, revealed how to overcome PTSD using dog training techniques, which empowers viewers with a new perspective on how to better handle or move past the trauma in the same approach he uses to train dogs.

"PTSD is becoming more prevalent due to COVID, and the general public is discovering what combat veterans and others who have been through something traumatic such as car accidents," Matthews said, before adding, "PTSD shows up in many ways and can impact people differently. In the TEDx Talk, I shed light on a topic that normally gets swept under the rug. PTSD can come in many forms."

Matthews explained that connections with dogs became a source of medicine for him personally. Matthews’ battle with PTSD came as a result of an early childhood experience.

"I felt empowered to share that same magic with others so they can heal themselves and their loved ones," Matthews said. "It was then that I developed my own acronym: RCTR, known as Repetition, Consistency, Timing, and Reward. Now instead of keeping world leaders safe, I can help others keep their loved ones safe. RCTR is the secret training method to train any dog and any behavior. It's repetitious, yet simple."

To teach a new behavior, Matthews stressed, all you need to do is repeat the same behavior over 100 times.

"In order for your dog to take you seriously, you need to be a consistent leader and follow through on your commands," Matthews said. "Next is timing. You have one second to correct or reward a particular behavior. Lastly is the reward. That's your dog's motivator and the way you let your dog know exactly what you want from them."

Asya Grigorieva, Ph.D., a licensed psychologist, highly recommends Matthews and his techniques.

"Ryan's focus on positivity and enjoyment as tenets of healing and well-being can feel counterintuitive to those who grew up in the U.S./Western culture, which orients people to perfectionism, competitiveness, "having more," etc. This consumer-driven culture can result in people operating from a 'lack' mentality, where they continuously look for things to fix — in themselves, others, and the world. Ryan offers a different way of thinking and, subsequently— healing, and that is to replenish yourself with a positive effect on your dog, in the here-and-now, which I think could help you to slow down and enjoy yourself, your relationships (with animals and humans), and your life in general.”

Watch Ryan’s “Let's Treat Each Other More Like Dogs” talk he delivered at TEDx SkyForest, CA, to know the lifelong lessons dogs can teach us.

For more information about Ryan Matthews, please visit http://ryanmatthews.com/ and https://www.worldofdogtraining.com/about-us/.

###

About World Of Dog Training

World Of Dog Training is a heart-centered, results-driven company focused on ensuring you and your dog walk away without being tied to a leash! We want to see you wagging your tail with excitement, confident in your ability to understand your pup so you can effectively communicate and enjoy each other to the fullest. No more chasing Fido out of the house after he’s peed on the carpet… again! It’s time to teach your “good boy” how to be GREAT, something we’ve mastered at WODT – and something that you can master too!

Contact Details:

401 20th Street,

Suite A

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

United States