Ehave Inc. Files for KetaDash Trademark and to Uplist its Shares to the OTCQB

Trademark will protect the KetaDASH brand as Ehave launches beta trial of its ketamine IV therapy

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today it has filed application #90549575 on February 26, 2021 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a trademark on its KetaDASH brand name. The application has been accepted by the USPTO and will be assigned to an examining attorney. Ehave recently announced plans to launch open testing of its KetaDASH ketamine IV therapy in the second quarter using advanced vein technology. On March 1, 2021 Ehave successfully filed its application to uplist its shares on the OTCQB market.



The USPTO is the federal agency for granting U.S. patents and registering trademarks, and it registers trademarks based on the commerce clause of the Constitution (Article I, Section 8, Clause 3). The KetaDASH www.ketadash.com platform allows licensed ketamine clinics and patients who have been prescribed ketamine by a physician to administer the treatment at home intravenously. KetaDASH is a personalized mental care platform designed to instantly connect patients with highly skilled nurses to provide ketamine therapy at home under expert supervision. The platform has been strategically designed as a smart and intuitive dashboard from where patients and their associated nurses can get detailed insight on treatments. KetaDASH will soon be available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of Ehave commented, “The application for a U. S. Trademark is a key step in protecting our valuable brand and psychedelic medicine assets, most notably KetaDASH.” Mr. Kaplan continued, “Looking toward the future, we see our KetaDASH brand as a major asset as we continue to seek new collaboration opportunities with partners and investors to develop psychedelic treatments for mental health and make them a commercial reality.”

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

