Vooks Joins with Reach Out and Read Of Greater New York to Give Over 75,000 Children Free Access to the Vooks Library Starting Wednesday, March 10

Reach Out and Read Partners with Healthcare Providers Across New York to Provide Books & Encourage Literacy in Underserved Communities ---The Announcement is Part of Vooks’ National Reading Month Celebration Which Includes Live Read-Alongs

ROR GNY is a research-driven organization working directly with healthcare providers across New York to promote literacy and put books in the hands of children in underserved communities from birth to five years old. As part of their platform, ROR GNY provides doctors with a selection of books to read to children during pediatric checkups, before giving the book to the children to keep. It is often the only book the children will have at home. With the continuing pandemic forcing some appointments to move to virtual platforms, doctors no longer have books to give these young patients.

Seeking to restore this vital connection, Vooks is bringing all children in the Reach Out and Read program one year of free access to the entire Vooks library—giving them an invaluable resource available instantly at their fingertips. Starting March 10, doctors will show a Vook to children during their video appointments, and help parents and caregivers sign up for Vooks using a special promo code. Doctors will then walk parents and caregivers through custom guides that come with each book, encouraging them to share along with their child in the unique Vooks experience and make reading aloud a routine at home.

The announcement comes as part of Vooks’ celebration of National Reading Month in March. Vooks is putting the spotlight on a series of live read-alongs designed to spread the joy of reading and spark the imagination. The interactive event is accessible via the Vooks Facebook page and features Kitty O’Meara’s “And The People Stayed Home” on March 12, a poem about hope and positivity amidst the global pandemic from Tra Publishing, narrated by Oscar® winner Kate Winslet; as well as “Unicorn and Horse,” Familius Publishing’s popular story about differences, on March 19; and Jonathan Sundy’s whimsical friendship tale “Where Are You?” on March 26.

"At Vooks, we believe that every child should be able to experience the many joys and benefits of reading, firsthand,” said Marshall Bex, Vooks Co-Founder and CEO. “This partnership with Reach Out and Read is a strong reflection of that mission, and I cannot think of a more perfect time to launch it than during National Reading Month. We are proud to join forces with them to ensure that all children in their program are able to enjoy the absolute best that Vooks has to offer, and we hope this will help lay the foundation for a love of books and reading that will last a lifetime.”

“Our heart goes out to homebound families during the pandemic and this profoundly generous partnership with Vooks will ensure that all the children we serve-now including those in telehealth appointments-will still have access to the high quality books and resources they have come to expect from us,” said Emily Marchese, Executive Director of Reach Out and Read of Greater New York.

“ROR GNY is committed to diversity in the books and resources provided to the community and titles like ‘Our Class is Family,’ ‘Sweet Dreams, Sarah,’ and ‘The Thing About Bees: A Love Letter’ available on the Vooks platform support our vision for books that provide windows and doors to all little New Yorkers,” noted Kristen Rocha Aldrich, Program Director of Reach Out and Read of Greater New York.

Vooks (rhymes with “books”) conveniently highlights special categories targeted to pre-school and elementary-aged readers, as well as the streaming service’s most popular and newly-released titles, making it a popular platform among parents, caregivers, and teachers, alike. Vooks is the fastest growing company in its class with readers in nearly 200,000 elementary schools in 175 countries, boasting the quickest adoption rate from teachers around the world.

The service is available worldwide and can be enjoyed on all popular devices including Apple’s iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch and Apple TV, as well as Android platforms and devices, Roku, and Amazon TV Fire Stick. Readers can enjoy unlimited access to the platform’s diverse content library for $4.99 per month or $49.99 a year. The platform also offers a free 30-day trial for those who would like to interact with Vooks before purchasing.

About Vooks

Vooks is the world’s first streaming platform bringing storybooks to life through animation. With an expansive library of titles, the Vooks storybook experience adds slight animation, sound and narration to classic and award-winning books that are loved by parents and educators alike. The kid-safe and ad-free streaming library of read-aloud animated storybooks transforms the reading experience by bringing words to life in order to spark every child's imagination. Vooks combines the love, trust and safety of children’s books with the convenience of online streaming, for a whole new way to experience stories. Founded in 2018, Vooks is headquartered in Portland, OR. To learn more about the Company and services, visit Vooks.com and join the conversation on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and Pinterest .

About Reach Out and Read of Greater New York

Reach Out and Read of Greater New York (ROR GNY) is an evidence-based nonprofit organization of medical providers who promote early literacy and school readiness in pediatric exam rooms by giving new books to children and guidance to their parents and caregivers about early childhood literacy, and the importance of reading aloud daily. The Reach Out and Read model is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the program has one of the strongest records of research support of any primary care intervention. ROR GNY serves over 255,000 children ages birth to five annually, in over 230 clinics and hospitals throughout New York City, Long Island, and the Greater Hudson Valley. For more information or to donate, visit www.reachoutandreadnyc.org/donate. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @reachoutreadgny





