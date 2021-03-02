Select Kroger Stores Take Part in Federal Retail Pharmacy Program

In the just over two weeks since the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program launched, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announces that certain Kroger stores will start to receive COVID-19 vaccine this week. Kroger joins Walgreens as pharmacy participants in the program to help provide a broader reach into communities in need of vaccine. In Wisconsin, Kroger includes the following Roundy’s grocery stores: Metro Market and Pick-n-Save.

“We are excited to continue to expand Wisconsin’s vaccine infrastructure and provide more access to vaccine by adding another pharmacy partner to this critical program,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “While the amount of vaccine in Wisconsin is increasing, it is still not enough to meet demand. Please continue to be patient, and follow good public health practices like wearing a mask and staying home, while we work with vaccinators across the state to get shots in arms.”

For the first week, the federal government will ship 2,340 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kroger. Kroger plans to distribute this to their stores that are not already receiving vaccine through the state allocation. Kroger has a total of 67 stores in Wisconsin and anticipates that most of them will receive vaccine through either the state or federal allocation. In addition to its federal allocation, Kroger will also receive 1,552 vaccine doses from the state this week. Anyone currently eligible for the vaccine in Wisconsin can check Kroger’s website at or call (866) 211-5320 to schedule an appointment as they are available.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is a collaborative effort between the federal government and state health officials to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations at participating pharmacies. Vaccine doses come directly from the federal government and are not taken out of Wisconsin’s weekly allocation. As additional pharmacy partners join the program, they will be listed on the Where can I get vaccinated? webpage in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program section.

For up-to-date information about Wisconsin's COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage.