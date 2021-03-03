Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
EFSA website gets a makeover

You may have noticed that the EFSA website is looking a bit different. That’s because we have made some changes to improve the overall usability of the site and to freshen up the look and feel. 

We have also reorganised some of the information to host changes deriving from the Transparency Regulation and so that the site complements the new OpenEFSA portal, which will be arriving very soon. 

So what are the new features? 

  • A friendlier, more responsive site that is easier to browse using mobile devices. 
  • A revamped design, in line with EFSA’s corporate identity. 
  • Improved security, stability and speed. 
  • Enhanced accessibility (particularly for people with disabilities). 

Further improvements, such as expanded language support, are in the pipeline and will come on stream over the coming weeks, so please stay tuned! 

