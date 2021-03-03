Jeffrey Redding Chicago - Checklist for Business Security During a Crisis
Jeffrey Redding Chicago - Checklist for Business Security During a CrisisCHICAGO, IL, USA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffrey Redding Chicago realizes that for businesses, a global health crisis, a regional weather emergency, or a localized power outage can all leave businesses vulnerable to intrusion, vandalism, theft, and compromised financial and personal information. It is vital that every company have a disaster recovery plan that includes on-site protection of physical assets, if necessary.
As a result of the year 2020, all companies now have first-hand experience and know how quickly an unexpected crisis can change the business landscape. But, Jeffrey Redding Chicago believes if companies look at the current global health pandemic as a learning tool to discover vulnerabilities in not only your financial business plan, but also weaknesses that can affect your companies physical assets and/or the safety of employees.
Jeffrey Redding Chicago and Business Continuity Plans
Create a business continuity checklist before an emergency arises. This includes taking stock of your personal and business insurance policies to make sure you have the right level of coverage and protection to keep your company intact when disaster strikes.
Secondly, Jeffrey Redding Chicago emphasizes the forming of partnerships with key service providers that are capable of helping your company to protect and/or recover property, data, and assets. This may include on-site security surveillance and/or personal security details and remediation service providers that can tackle clean-up after a flood, sewage back-up, tornado, or chemical spill.
Jeffrey Redding Chicago also believes companies should stay abreast of new technologies, such as cloud storage and web-based operations that can be key to business continuity. Partner with a computer systems security firm that is experienced in protecting the business from cyber-attacks and recovering lost data from attempted sabotage or unavoidable circumstances during an emergency.
Jeffrey Redding Chicago and a Business Continuity Checklist
It is easier to pick up and continue with business operations after a disaster when companies have a clear-cut disaster recovery plan that includes physical security on-site to prevent further incidents.
Here are a few key tasks suggested by Jeffrey Redding Chicago for business continuity and disaster recovery:
-Assess business risks - Examine all aspects of our business that will likely be at risk. This includes your physical property, business equipment and assets, critical data, and employee safety.
-List the impacts. For each threat you identify, Jeffrey Redding Chicago suggests role-playing to examine the potential impact. Consider which employees, inventories, documents, and systems need to be preserved at all costs.
-Create a continuity plan - The best time to create a plan for business continuity is before the emergency strikes. Consider following this Forbes.com plan entitled How to Build an Effective and Organized Business Continuity Plan.
-Prepare key staff and critical technology - Already know which employees are expected to help during a disaster. Make sure they are trained to respond and can be notified when needed.
-Protect the business - Jeffery Redding Chicago suggests that every business owner have well-established partnerships with security services. In case of an emergency, these are the professionals who can be first on the scene, and the last to leave.
Now is a great time to develop your business continuity and disaster recovery plan, according to Jeffrey Redding Chicago - while business is slow and trustworthy security companies that hire dependable people are looking to establish new alliances.
