Cognetics EXCEL -- Super-Food for the Brain and Mind -- Will Debut at ECRM’s Retail Buyers/Brands Confab

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognetics EXCEL, a multi-faceted nootropic for the brain and mind, will make its debut in front of more than 50 top buyers from large and small retail chains in the United States in March.

“Our representatives will introduce Cognetics EXCEL at ECRM's Healthy Living, Vitamin, and Nutrition Program" in March,” said Matthew Denneny, managing director and founder of Cognetics Group based in London. “ECRM offers us a great opportunity to showcase Cognetics EXCEL, a super-food for the brain, to buyers from the top retail outlets in the country.”

ECRM, an acronym for Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing, is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers. Buyers attending the ECRM event will represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

Cognetics EXCEL brain supplement is for anyone dealing with lack of focus or motivation, brain fog, poor memory, and decreased productivity.

Denneny said the popular Cognetics EXCEL in the UK is now available to American consumers at online retailers, such as OneLavi.com and VitaBeauti.co, both health and wellness websites.

“We are looking forward to the feedback we get from the retail buyers,” Denneny said. “Cognetics EXCEL is a nootropic for the mind that is perfect for workers, parents, and students who need assistance focusing.”

As a health and wellness company, the Cognetics Group believes consumers have a right to know what is in the supplements they take, which is why Cognetics EXCEL’s label outlines all of its ingredients and the amount of each ingredient in each dose. The formula includes nine powerful and effective natural ingredients, such as Lion’s Mane Mushroom, Choline Bitartrate, N-Acetyl Carnitine, Tyrosine, Theanine, Bacopa Monnieri, Ginkgo Biloba Extract, Huperzine A, and Rhodiola Rosea.

“We only included ingredients backed by clinical studies to enhance focus, productivity, and memory,” he added.

In addition to developing Cognetics EXCEL, the Cognetics Group is dedicated to helping people who struggle with mental health conditions, which is why it donates $1 from every purchase to non-profit organizations assisting people with these conditions.

“The ECRM event provides us with a great platform to showcase and promote Cognetics EXCEL, an innovative nootropic that can help millions of people,” Denneny said.

For more information, visit OneLavi.com, VitaBeauti.com or Cogneticsgroup.com.

