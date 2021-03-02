Regency Centers Announces Departure of Chief Investment Officer Mac Chandler

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer Mac Chandler is resigning from his role to accept a CEO position at another REIT.



Mr. Chandler’s responsibilities for overseeing development, redevelopment and transaction activities will be transitioned to and assumed by the other members of Regency’s executive management team, as well as the Company’s senior regional management and investment teams.

“On behalf of the entire Regency team, I’d like to thank Mac for his significant contributions over the years and wish him success in his new role,” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Regency’s deep bench and the strength and talent of our executive and regional management and investment teams will allow for seamless and continued execution of our capital allocation strategy, focused on our strong value creation development pipeline.”

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and infill suburban trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.



