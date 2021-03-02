Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,079 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,256 in the last 365 days.

Regency Centers Announces Departure of Chief Investment Officer Mac Chandler

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer Mac Chandler is resigning from his role to accept a CEO position at another REIT.

Mr. Chandler’s responsibilities for overseeing development, redevelopment and transaction activities will be transitioned to and assumed by the other members of Regency’s executive management team, as well as the Company’s senior regional management and investment teams.

“On behalf of the entire Regency team, I’d like to thank Mac for his significant contributions over the years and wish him success in his new role,” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Regency’s deep bench and the strength and talent of our executive and regional management and investment teams will allow for seamless and continued execution of our capital allocation strategy, focused on our strong value creation development pipeline.”

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and infill suburban trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Christy McElroy
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets
904 598 7616
ChristyMcElroy@RegencyCenters.com

Jan Hanak
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
904 598 7443
JanHanak@RegencyCenters.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Regency Centers Announces Departure of Chief Investment Officer Mac Chandler

Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.