Rapid7 to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 10, 2021

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that it will be hosting a Virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Members of Rapid7’s executive team will give presentations regarding the company’s vision, strategy, key business initiatives, and financial goals.

Rapid7’s Virtual Investor Day will be webcast live on Wednesday March 10, 2021, starting at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible from Rapid7’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.rapid7.com, and a replay of the presentation will be accessible from the Investor Relations website after the completion of the event.

For additional information on the event, please contact Investor Relations at investors@rapid7.com.

About Rapid7
Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight Cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 9,700 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Sunil Shah
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@rapid7.com
(857) 990-4074

Press Contact:
Caitlin Doherty
Public Relations Manager
press@rapid7.com
(857) 990-4240


