Dakota Reclamators Ltd joins the Priestly Demolition Inc family of Companies

Demolition companies come together to combine their expertise and expand their reach across Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priestly Demolition Inc. is a Canadian leader in the demolition industry, and recipient of multiple World Demolition Awards. Today they have announced that Dakota Reclamators (based in Calgary) has joined the family, bringing together two well established companies to better service the needs of their clients across the country.



“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Priestly Demolition, one where we will be able to facilitate projects across the country, quickly and safely,” said Ryan Priestly, President, Priestly Demolition. “We are thrilled to embark on this new journey that will, undoubtedly, transform our organizations.”



“Priestly Demolition is known around the world for their high-profile demolition projects, and excellent reputation, this is why we are so thrilled to be joining their team,” said Brian Sigvaldason, Director, Dakota Reclamators.

About Priestly Demolition

Over the past 25 years Priestly Demolition Inc. (PDI) has become well known for taking down iconic landmarks in Ontario, and for their dedication to green solutions. They are a trusted partner of Government agencies, construction companies and privately held organizations across Canada and abroad. This family owned and operated business own the largest fleet of demolition equipment and Oilquick attachments in the country, and have made large investments in their people, new technology, engineering, health & safety department, and COR Certification.

PDI trained experts now dive deeper into the logistics of many different types of projects, helping to ensure clients are getting dollar for dollar results. With real-time production values and cross-platform technology PDI can stay on target, improve efficiency, and adjust as needed. http://www.priestly.ca

About Dakota Reclamators

Dakota Reclamators is an industry leader in deconstruction based in Calgary and serving all of Western Canada. Ranging from residential structures to large wood-frame, masonry, concrete, or structural steel. A full-service company with strong project bonding capabilities to accommodate client requirements. Dakota has established a reputation as a cost-effective, technically superior contractor in the demolition and environmental remediation industries. Dakota has revolutionized the reuse/recycling concepts applying to deconstruction and decommissioning projects and consistently reuses/recycles in excess of 90% of all non-hazardous material on deconstruction projects. Visit http://www.dakotaltd.com

