Curran Investment Management Awarded Top Guns Designation by Informa Financial Intelligence

Albany, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curran Investment Management (CIM) has been awarded a PSN Top Guns distinction for their Curran Core Growth Equity strategy by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers period ending December 31, 2020.

“It’s an honor to be recognized again by PSN’s Top Guns. It’s challenging to outperform in both rising and falling markets while adhering to a low portfolio turnover investment philosophy.” ~ Kevin T. Curran, CFA, President, Curran Investment Management

Designations for Curran Investment Management’s Curran Core Growth Equity Strategy Include:

#1 total return for a 3-year period among 688 investment strategies and 278 firms in the 5-star category within the US Core Universe.

#1 total return in a 3-year period among 254 strategies and 155 firms in the 4-star category within the Large Core Equity Universe

Bull/Bear Master, ranked #1 total return within the Large Core Equity universe among 155 firms and #3 total return within the US Core Equity among 278 firms based on Upside/Downside Capture Ratio over the prior 3 years

Top Gun firms are awarded a rating ranging from one to six stars, with the number of stars representing continued performance over time.

In the 5-star category the Curran Core Growth Equity Strategy had an R-Squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. Products are then selected which have a standard deviation for the five-year period equal or less than the median standard deviation for the peer group. Moreover, products must have returns greater than the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods. The peer groups were created using the information collected through the PSN investment manager questionnaire and uses only gross of fee returns. PSN Top Guns investment managers must claim that they are GIPs compliant. The top ten returns for the latest three-year period then become the TOP GUNS.

In the 4-star category, the Curran Core Growth Equity Strategy must have an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. Moreover, products must have returns greater than the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods. The peer groups were created using the information collected through the PSN investment manager questionnaire and uses only gross of fee returns. PSN Top Guns investment managers must claim that they are GIPs compliant. The top ten returns for the latest three-year period then become the TOP GUNS.

To achieve a Bull/Bear Master ranking, managers must outperform their benchmark during periods of up markets and decline less than the benchmark during periods of down markets.

Top Guns rankings, recognize manager achievement and outperformance measured against their benchmarks. The complete list of PSN Top Guns can be located at Zephyr's PSN Universe Database. PSN is widely used by institutions and consultants in finding and tracking investment manager performance.

CIM is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Albany, NY, serving both individual and institutional clients. CIM manages $535 million in assets.

For more information, visit www.curranllc.com

Past Performance does not guarantee future results. The information herein is considered to be obtained from reference sources deemed reliable. All Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

About Informa Investment Solutions

For more information about Zephyr’s PSN Separately Managed Accounts data, visit: https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/psn-sma.

