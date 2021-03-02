Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mineworx Announces Results of Special Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Corporation" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announced that the motion approving the two for one share consolidation was passed by a shareholder vote at the special meeting held today. The motion was approved by 93.9% of the shareholders.

The proposed share consolidation will occur after the closing of the current corporate Rights Offering which has an expiry date of March 8, 2021. It is expected the shares will commence trading post consolidation on the TSX exchange on March 15, 2021.

There was no other business conducted at the special meeting.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth with its partnerships in the E-Waste, Catalytic Converter and mining sectors. The objective is to utilize licensed and proprietary technologies to extract precious metals in an environmentally responsible, sustainable and profitable manner from niche market opportunities. For further information, go to www.mineworx.net

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ‎
Greg Pendura Dave Burwell
President and CEO Vice President
‎780-800-0726‎ The Howard Group
Greg@mineworx.net 403-410-7907
  dave@howardgroupinc.com





