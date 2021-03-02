Easy Spirit Partners with Martha Stewart and Marquee Brands for Capsule Shoe Collection

Get Comfortable with Martha Stewart & Easy Spirit Shoes

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get Comfortable with Martha. Easy Spirit, the original women’s comfort footwear brand, announced today its partnership with Marquee Brands and lifestyle icon, Martha Stewart. The Martha Stewart X Easy Spirit limited edition footwear capsule is designed for fashion and function.

The collection will have 4 quarterly drops: spring, summer, fall and holiday of 2021. Consisting of seasonal footwear from sandals with energy return, slip-resistant garden clogs, to easy-on flats and mules, Martha Stewart crafted everyday footwear for comfort around-the-clock, made for active and busy women everywhere who appreciate style and comfort. “I am thrilled to partner with Easy Spirit on a footwear collection crafted for fashion and function. Comfortable footwear is very important for my busy life, and these styles offer support and effortless ease where you need it most,” said Martha Stewart. “I designed sandals with energy return and slip-resistant clogs because I know we are all busy. Anything is possible when you’re comfortable.”

Easy Spirit has been delivering on the promise of making our customer’s everyday a little lighter, softer, and more importantly, EASIER. “Martha Stewart is known for providing helpful solutions for everyday living and so is Easy Spirit. We greatly value Martha and her brand ethos and wanted to ensure this collection represents all she embodies. Women are accomplishing more than they were already doing and now more than ever, they are seeking comfort and convenience” says Marc Fisher, CEO of Marc Fisher Footwear (owner of Easy Spirit footwear). “Each shoe has a clearly defined product feature and benefit. From comfort cushioning, arch support details, extended sizes, energy return technology in sandals, and slip resistant garden clogs, we provided her footwear solutions that she needs and wants. “

Easy Spirit is continuing to build the distribution of the brand to new retail partners domestically and internationally, which is why they have chosen to team up with Martha Stewart as their brand ambassador and collaborator in order to develop an authentic connection with the consumer base. “We tapped the Maker of Easy, Martha Stewart, because we believe anything is possible when you’re comfortable and making life easier is what matters most. It is a universal spirit shared by women of all ages from all walks of life and Martha can amplify our mission to making all women comfortable in a big way” says Susan Itzkowitz, President of Marc Fisher Footwear.

As brand ambassador, Martha Stewart will be creating organic content to promote the footwear collection all in the comfort of her home due to the pandemic. “Dabbling in reels, and other platforms, Martha Stewart has always been ahead of the curve, we wanted to create a marketing program that feels authentic to the time we are living in and one her fans will appreciate. We created a content series, GET COMFORTABLE WITH MARTHA, in order for her fans to see her intimately and authentically talk about the shoes and how she relates the footwear organically from fashion, wellness, career, family and beyond,“ says Shanya Perera, VP of Marketing & PR Marc Fisher Footwear. “Additionally, we will be supporting the collaboration through a full media buy including digital video, social advertising, direct mail, programmatic display, as well as digital and influencer partnerships. The collection is meant to attract new customers across a broad spectrum of personal interests and lifestyles of those who prioritize comfort while also serving the Easy Spirit’s loyal customer base.”

For more information, or to purchase Martha Stewart x Easy Spirit shoes visit www.easyspirit.com/marthastewart Martha Stewart x Easy Spirit will be sold at Macy’s, Zappos, Nordstrom.com, QVC.com, and other major retailers.

About Marc Fisher Footwear Company

Established in 2005, Marc Fisher Footwear Company is a leading full-service, product-driven fashion footwear company with knowledge and expertise in design, sales, sourcing, distribution and marketing – all with dedicated and strategic direction for each brand within the portfolio, which includes Easy Spirit, Calvin Klein, Nine West, Tommy Hilfiger, GUESS, G by Guess, Bandolino, indigo rd., UNISA, and Sigerson Morrison along with the namesake brands – Marc Fisher and Marc Fisher LTD. Our diverse portfolio of globally recognized brands – available domestically and internationally via wholesale and retail channels – consistently meets the widest range of consumers’ fashion footwear needs, from classic to contemporary, sport to dress, men to women. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with showrooms in New York City, Marc Fisher Footwear is sold worldwide through department stores, specialty stores and e-commerce channels.

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channel, geography and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e- commerce. www.marqueebrands.com. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in over 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.

