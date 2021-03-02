NexImmune to Present at the 2021 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells, today announced that Scott Carmer, Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the virtual 2021 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 10:55 a.m. Eastern time.

The presentation will be accessible via live webcast by visiting https://ir.neximmune.com/investors/events-and-presentations. A replay will be available on the NexImmune website following the presentation.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. For more information, visit www.neximmune.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Chad Rubin
Solebury Trout
646-378-2947
crubin@soleburytrout.com 

Media:
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc. Healthcare Communications
312-961-2502
mikebeyer@sambrown.com 


You just read:

