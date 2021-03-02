Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Motus GI to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Provide a Business Update on March 16

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, after the market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide updates on recent corporate developments.

Conference Call and Webcast
Date and Time:   Tuesday, March 16th at 4:30 p.m. ET
Domestic:   877-407-0792
International:   201-689-8263
Passcode:   13714989
Webcast:   www.motusgi.com or http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142994

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Motus GI website, www.motusgi.com, for 90 days following the event.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

Investor Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
(646) 597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com


