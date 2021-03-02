Epiq joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association for providing services on Microsoft 365 Compliance and Security Solutions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security providers who have integrated their solutions with Microsoft to better defend against a world of increasing threats.



Due to internal and external security and compliance requirements, corporations and law firms are under constant pressure to meet data security objectives. Epiq has a long history in the legal market, and bridges the gap between legal and IT, providing a wide range of security and compliance advisory services including data governance strategies, data privacy solutions, data loss prevention and cloud security. A Microsoft Gold Partner also named the FY20 Top Microsoft 365 Compliance Partner, Epiq was nominated to join MISA for its managed service offerings for Microsoft Advanced eDiscovery and Microsoft Compliance Manager.

“Many of our clients are in varying levels of maturity when it comes to security but are challenged with reducing their risk exposure due to lack of visibility into their data estate,” said Roger Pilc, president of Legal Solutions at Epiq. “These challenges are compounded when drastic change occurs, like their accelerated digital transformation during COVID and the general movement to the cloud and applications. Epiq, using a mix of proprietary tools, Microsoft technology and the expertise of our consultants, can help organizations at all stages of data risk management process transform their work to meet their compliance goals.”

“Microsoft compliance solutions help organizations intelligently assess risk, govern and protect sensitive data, and effectively respond to regulatory requirements. Members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, like Epiq, offer solutions that benefit from Microsoft’s rich extensibility scenarios for compliance to adapt, extend, integrate, and accelerate member solutions for our shared customers,” said Hammad Raijoub, director, product marketing, Microsoft Compliance.

By using its deep expertise in security methodologies, regulatory compliance, as well as proficiency and depth of knowledge in the Microsoft 365 Security and Compliance solutions, Epiq’s consultants advise customers how to reduce their overall risk for their organization while maximizing the return on their Microsoft investments. Epiq’s consulting and implementation services help govern and secure data and services leveraging Microsoft Information Protection, unified Data Loss Prevention, and Insider Risk Management solutions.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal services and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.

