Evolus to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that members of management will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.



Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 Time: 7:00am ET Location: Webcast Link Event: Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings Date: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 Time: 1:15pm – 1:40pm ET Location: ﻿Webcast Link

Audio webcasts of Evolus’ fireside chats at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference and Barclays Global Healthcare Conference will be available on the investor relations section of Evolus’ website at investors.evolus.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.



About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at: www.evolus.com.

Jeuveau® is a registered trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Hi-Pure™ is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

