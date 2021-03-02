Techni-Tool Unveils New Ecommerce Platform

/EIN News/ -- The revamped Techni-Tool.com features thousands of new products and improved functionality



MOORPARK, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Techni-Tool, a division of TestEquity and the industry’s largest solder and electronics production distributor, today announced the relaunch of its website. The new Techni-Tool.com features modern ecommerce capabilities, a new mobile-friendly design, improved search functionality, sophisticated order tracking, and more than 10,000 new products were added and in stock.

Techni-Tool supports electronic production managers by providing the widest range of in stock electronic production supplies, including ESD offerings, chemicals and benches. Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help users quickly and easily navigate the site and find the products they need. In addition, the new search and navigation is more intuitive. Specifically, making it easier to learn and locate valuable product information across many applications. The order tracking functionality was also improved to create a more valuable, user-centric resource for customers.

“We are always looking for ways to improve the customer experience by investing in key areas of our business,” said Steve Newland, CEO of TestEquity. “We recognized that Techni-Tool needed a platform that lives up to its industry-leading selection of electronic production supplies. We’re thrilled to offer customers a more modern and convenient experience that also aligns with our company vision for growth and expansion.”

“After months of hard work and dedication, we are excited to officially announce the launch of this new site that provides a better user experience and access to more products,” said Jeff Hileman, Director of eCommerce at TestEquity.” “Our goal with this new site was to make the new website faster, easier to navigate, and more user-friendly with a clean design.”

The electronic production industry is invited to visit the new Techni-Tool.com. To learn more about available solder and electronic production supplies, visit: https://www.techni-tool.com.

About TestEquity LLC



TestEquity, the corporate entity to Techni-Tool and Jensen Tools, is an authorized distributor focused on providing the largest and highest quality selection of test solutions, electronic production supplies and tool kits from its leading manufacturer partners supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. TestEquity also designs a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features more than 80,000 products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. TestEquity provides high quality customer service equalled with high-ranking accurate order and delivery ratings. For more information, visit https://www.testequity.com.

Contact:

Lacey Nichols

Director of Marketing

1.817.501.5898

lacey.nichols@testequity.com